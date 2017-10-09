90km/h winds, severe thunderstorms every two days

We can expect a few weeks of stormy weather on the Northern Rivers.

THE sun may be currently shining, but this afternoon could paint a whole other picture.

Some much sought-after rain will develop possibly accompanied by severe thunderstorms and possible damaging winds this afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology public weather forecaster, Jiwon Park, said as a trough gradually moves over the east of the state today, storms will be active over the whole central and eastern parts of NSW.

"There is a good chance that these thunderstorms will drift over the Northern Rivers region," Mr Park said.

"We will be monitoring closely as we expect them to be fairly active during this afternoon and there is a chance they may bring a damaging wind gust which may exceed 90km/h.

"More likely we will see severe thunderstorms over the southern and western parts of the Northern Rivers but coastal areas have a slightly less-likely chance."

The past three months has been the driest July to September period on record for much of New South Wales.

Mr Park said September was the driest on record for NSW with a state-wide average of only 4.9mm.

"The whole state state seems to be rapidly moistening ... we are expecting storm days every two or three days.

"It looks like the dry season has finished for now and we are moving into a stormy period for at least the next few weeks."

In other words, tank owners could be rejoicing by the end of the week with a very likely top up.

Byron Bay's forecast for today has a 90% chance of showers and severe thunderstorms this evening.

The rest of the week is expected to receive up to 40mm of rain spread over the seven days with a medium to high chance of showers every day.

Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle are much the same with medium to high chances of showers and around 30-40mm of rainfall expected over the course of the week.