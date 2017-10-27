$100k in 5 hours: Constance Hall's help for local charity

Update, 5pm: LENNOX Head charity Rafiki Mwema has reached its $100,000 target in just five hours thanks to the support of blogger Constance Hall.

Ms Hall shared the link to the charity's My Cause site on her Facebook page.

Her post has received more than 2700 likes and 160 shares.

"Queens you never ever cease to amaze me with your huge hearts," Ms Hall wrote on Facebook.

"I've been in tears all morning (especially when we crashed the link).

"I don't know how to show you what your doing. I must go to Kenya and live stream so you can see what you have actually done!

"Overwhelmed is an understatement. Please keep the support coming."

Original story 4.30pm: A CHARITY that supports Kenyan victims of child abuse has broken a fundraising website again.

Rafiki Mwema, which has directors in Lennox Head, today at noon partnered with Australian blogger, Constance Hall, with her 1.8 million followers, to put out a Facebook call for donations to be made to the charity through the website My Cause.

By 4.30pm on Friday, the campaign had raised more than $90,000 and been shared 500 times.

And that's with the website crashing three times, and donors also being directed to make separate pledges through the Rafiki Mwema website.

On top of that, Rafiki merchandise was sold through the website on Friday afternoon and some people signed up to sponsor children.

Lennox Head director of the charity, Sarah Rosborg, sat in amazement while she watched the pledge total rising with every refresh of the webpage.

"We need this money," she said.

Rafiki provides a home for 70 youth who have been sexually abused or were living on the streets, and also supports another 150 youth who have been able to go back to their families.

It costs $20,000 a month to keep the charity going, with its 43 Kenyan staff.

Last March, Ms Hall, who writes a blog which aims to be empowering for women, had put a similar social media call out for funds for Rafiki, and broke the website.

That campaign raised $200,000.

Ms Hall had found out about Rafiki through online connections, and has since met Ms Rosborg and fellow Lennox director Claire Harding.

To support the campaign, head to mycause.com.au and search for Let's Keep Rafiki Going.