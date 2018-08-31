Menu
900 litres of diesel pinched from tank

31st Aug 2018 8:33 AM

POLICE are investigating after 900 litres of fuel was stolen from a tanker near a rural emergency service compound on Miers Road in Ball Bay.

Officers say the theft happened between 4.15pm on August 28 and 6.45am on Wednesday.

According to Mackay Police Senior Constable Steve Smith, the thieves forcibly opened a locked fuel hatch to access the diesel in this instance and nothing else was stolen or targeted.

"The sheer amount of fuel stolen means time and effort on the part of the thief - it is possible, almost likely, that their actions were observed by someone," Snr Const Smith said. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible."

"Diesel fuel is proving to be an item of interest across our district in business locations (compounds) where it is stored, as well as fuel dumps on rural properties being targeted.

"Securing your storage tanks as much as possible - coupled with CCTV and CCTV signage is proving to be a deterrent in most instances.

If you have information for police in this incident, contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form, or call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

