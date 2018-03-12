90 years: Huge milestone for Lismore real estate agency

R Gordon and Son team Andrew Gordon and Nathan Gordon study old newspaper adds for the business which has scene five generations of the Gordon family work and operate out of the same office building in Lismore.

R Gordon and Son team Andrew Gordon and Nathan Gordon study old newspaper adds for the business which has scene five generations of the Gordon family work and operate out of the same office building in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Real Estate celebrates 90: Lismore’s R Gordon & Son have seen it all, and the fifth-generation agency will celebrate 90 years this year.

FROM a surge in property prices to the rise of the internet, a few things have changed in the real estate game since 1928.

Lismore's R Gordon & Son have seen it all, and the fifth-generation agency will celebrate 90 years this year.

Licensee Andrew Gordon said when he was growing up in the 1970s, he was often helping with the livestock which was then the bread and butter of the business.

"We spent more time chasing cattle than going to school," Mr Gordon said.

He has also seen the business, still located in its original home on Molesworth St, survive more floods than you can poke a stick at.

"I was here in 1974 when we had eight feet of water come through (the office)," he said.

"I was 10 and we swam through the '74 flood to get back here to clean it up."

Mr Gordon, whose great-grandfather Robert founded the business in 1928, said it was important for the business to have persevered for so many years.

"It means everything for us because it shows a continuity in the community in which we grew up," he said.

"We saw the '70s and the '80s when things were difficult.

"I don't think the challenges have changed... but the way we address our challenges has changed."

His son and office manager Nathan Gordon, who has been working with the family business for the past 11 years, recalled heading into town as a child and beelining for his grandfather James' office.

He has seen plenty of changes hit the industry.

While livestock once formed a huge part of their work, he said their business was now based solely around residential and rural properties.

This has come with a huge demographic shift across the region, more smaller subdivisions and a spike in the number of hobby farms compared to commercial agricultural properties.

"I wouldn't say it's good or bad, it's change and it's inevitable change," Mr Gordon said.

"We've seen the movement from being a stock and station region to more developments and recreational properties.

"It's had a huge impact. The main influx would be people coming from the east.

"It's people coming from other areas to move to a lifestyle property."

As the nature of their work has changed, Mr Gordon said it was rewarding for them to help residents sell their homes and to help newcomers find the perfect place to live.

He said the office space had experienced a host of renovations over the years, mostly forced as a result of floods, the worst of which were last year and in 1974.

"We've been through some floods, 1974 being the biggest of course," he said.

"But with the latest flood last March we have five feet of water through here.

"We did a bit of forced renovation then, and in 2001 as well."

With two young children and a third on the way, he hoped their business would continue to have a strong presence on the Northern Rivers for generations to come.

To celebrate 90 years in Lismore, he said they would be holding a giveaway through the R Gordon & Son Facebook page.

More information about this will be available on the R Gordon & Son Facebook page in the coming days.