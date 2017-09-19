90-year-old woman punches crook in face during robbery

A Casino woman, 28, will face court accused of mugging a 90-year-old woman.

A CASINO woman will face court after allegedly robbing a 90-year-old woman in the town's CBD.

But the 90-year-old put up a fight police said.

It is alleged the woman struck the accused 28-year-old to the face after the crook attempted to steal from her on Canturbury Rd.

The crook eventually got away with the cash.

Police sighted the alleged attacker later that day and arrested her.

A subsequent search resulted in a small amount of cannabis being located on the woman.

She was charged with steal from person and possess prohibited drug.

She was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Casino Local Court in October.

An earlier version of this story said that the 28-year-old punched the 90-year-old woman. This was incorrect.