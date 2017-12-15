90-year-old swim club strikes deal with council

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and the council's manager major recreation and cultural facilities Tony Duffy at the new-look Lismore Memorial Baths prior to reopening on Monday, 11 December.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and the council's manager major recreation and cultural facilities Tony Duffy at the new-look Lismore Memorial Baths prior to reopening on Monday, 11 December. Marc Stapelberg

A DEAL has been struck between Lismore City Council and a long-running swimming club facing closure because of increased pool fees and tighter regulations.

Interested councillors will form a committee to review the proposed agreement that threatens to stop the 90-year-old Lismore Workers Swim Team training at its beloved home of the Lismore Memorial Baths.

Applause and a cry of "yes" was the reaction from team members after councillors carried the motion 8-2 at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The decision comes after the council and club locked horns when council staff attempted to implement a new agreement in the lead up to the pool's reopening following its extensive repair after the March flood.

Parts of the agreement, including increased lane fees, the banning of team members aged over 18 and those who couldn't competently swim 100m, were slammed by the club and wider community.

Council staff warned if the new agreement wasn't signed, the club wouldn't be training at the pool.

Greg Bennett was among the Lismore councillors against the new agreement, and moved a motion to reject it in favour of forming a committee to review the contract.

"I want both sides of the story before I make a decision. I want to make an informed decision - that's what this motion is about," Cr Bennett said.

He said the recommended contract would "crush" the club after its 90-year relationship with the council.

"I think we need to give it a fair hearing before we snuff it out because that's what that contract is going to do," he said.

"There is no reason for us to make a snap decision on this."

The motion also ensured the club could operate under its existing licence at the memorial baths until the review was complete and a new agreement was reached.

The committee review, expected to be held in March, would also invite fellow club Summerland Racing Team to take part in the process.