$90 million Lismore plateau development set to progress

THE developer behind a major residential subdivision on North Lismore plateau is hoping to lodge a development application with Lismore City Council by the end of this month.

Winten Property Group plans to build between 400 to 450 lots on the plateau in one of the biggest residential subdivisions for Lismore in years.

Winten development manager Jim Punch said the company was very close to lodging its final development application for the project.

A final layout plan for the site has already been submitted with the council prior to the formal DA submission.

Once in council's hands, the formal public exhibition process of the development will get underway.

Assuming the project is approved, it's anticipated that construction would start as soon as October.

The development is seen as a major step forward in the urban development of Lismore, which has long been confined to Goonellabah in the east.

Winten Property Group owns one of three parcels of land on the plateau. The other two parcels are owned by Lismore City Council, and a consortium called The Plateau Group, which togethe could potentially develop an additional 1000 lots.

The Winten estate will be released to the market in 50-lot stages.

Mr Punch also said claims that a rock wall on the plateau site was of Aboriginal heritage had been comprehensively refuted by heritage consultants.

This included statements collected from a local farmer who recalled helping build one of the rock walls several decades ago.