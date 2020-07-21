9 white sharks captured in three days off North Coast

The DPI has advised that nine white sharks have been caught in SMART drumlines in three days.

CONTRACTORS with the Department of Primary Industries have been kept busy over the past few days monitoring the North Coast's SMART drumlines.

From Sunday through to Tuesday afternoon, a total of nine sharks have been tagged and released off our coastline.

The biggest shark was a great white measuring in at 3.5m.

It was captured at South Ballina at 9.20am on Tuesday.

Other sharks that were tagged and released include: