9 ways to get rid of mould (and 4 ways to prevent it)

The best ways to get rid of and prevent mould from spreading in your homes this winter.

AS WE enter the cold and wet months, locals should be on the look out for an unfriendly house guest - mould.

Mould can grow indoors in wet or moist areas lacking adequate ventilation, including walls, wallpaper, ceilings, bathroom tiles, carpets, insulation material and wood.

NSW Health said the spores associated with mould may cause health problems if inhaled.

Symptoms include running or blocked nose, irritation of the eyes and skins and sometimes wheezing.

If you see mould in your house, here are some of the best ways to get rid of it this autumn and winter.

How to get rid of mould:

1. White vinegar

Put some straight vinegar into spray bottle, spray, leave for an hour, wipe off with warm water.

2. Chlorine bleach

Mix a solution of one part bleach to three parts water. Dip one end of a cloth into the solution and squeeze out any excess, then wipe away mould.

3. Tea tree oil

Add 15 drops of your chosen oil into a spray bottle. Spray onto mouldy areas and leave for two hours, spray a bit more, wipe away.

4. Vodka

The cheaper the better. Put some straight vodka into your spray bottle. Spray, leave for an hour, wipe off with warm water.

5. Hydrogen peroxide

Mix two parts water and one part hydrogen peroxide into the spray bottle. Spray generously over the affected area. Allow solution to sit for 10-15 minutes then use the scrubber to brush away stubborn mould stains. Wipe away any mould debris and allow to dry.

6. Supermarket spray and wipe mould killers (Exit Mould, Dettol, Ajax, Shelley's, White King)

Spray the anti-mould directly onto the mouldy areas, making sure to follow the instructions on the bottle. Then simply wait a few minutes for the spray to do its job.

7. Soapy water

As soon as you see mold you first need to remove it using a scrubber or a salt paper, then wash the area with soapy water. Use detergents to wash mold away and then repeat washing the area everyday to avoid mold regrowth.

8. Distilled ethanol

Visit any pest control store to buy a special type of distilled ethanol. Spray it in the mold-struck areas. Ethanol kills mold and also controls mold regrowth in the mold prone areas.

9. Grapefruit extract

Mix 10 drops of grapefruit seed extract per cup of water and pour into a spray bottle, shake well. Spray the solution directly onto the mould and leave for 5-10 minutes. Use a scrub to brush and remove the debris.

How to prevent mould reoccurring:

1. Moisture absorbers (DampRid, Hippo, etc.)

A dehumidifier that doesn't need electricity. It's the convenient, all-natural way to absorb excess moisture in the air that can cause stale, musty odours, while preventing damage to your valuable possessions. The crystals work to absorb excess moisture from the air by dissolving to a liquid. Once dissolved, empty the liquid and refill with new crystals.

2. Dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers reduce humidity levels, making your home less hospitable to allergens such as dust mites, mold, and mildew.

3. Maintain proper ventilation

Turn on exhaust fans, particularly when bathing, showering, cooking, doing laundry and drying clothes. Open windows when weather permits, to improve cross ventilation.

4. Control ​moisture/dampness

Repair all water leaks and plumbing problems. If water enters your home, completely clean and dry water-damaged carpets and building materials. Discard material that cannot be cleaned and dried completely.

If mould persists, call a professional.