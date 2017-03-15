9 ways to enjoy a rainy day

Dancing around the house is always a good rainy-day activity. Air guitar with broom optional.

SPLASH! It was fun when you were five and it's still fun now - grab an umbrella and jump in puddles. But stay out of creeks and rivers.

READ - Head for the nearest library and borrow a stack of books. Curl up on the sofa and immerse yourself or even better, read a story aloud to a little person.

BAKE - Put on your pinny, flick through your recipes, ransack the pantry and bake something yummy. Who doesn't want to come home to a house wafting with the fragrance of freshly baked scones, biscuits or cake?

EXERCISE -Just because it's pouring outside doesn't mean you can't get healthier. Head for the gym and if you don't belong to one, take advantage of the many who offer a free 7-day trial.

DANCE - Crank up your favourite tunes, grab the vacuum cleaner and hoover the house while you pull some cool moves. Cut the rug while dusting and make doing the housework fun. Air guitar with a broom is optional.

SHED - If it's too wet to mow the lawn then it's a good time to get down and dirty in the garden shed and oil your tools, sort your seeds and plan your winter veggies.

DECLUTTER - When was the last time you could open the third drawer down in your kitchen without a super-human effort? I thought so. Empty it out and do a quick sort into keep, rubbish and op-shop piles.

SING - With the clatter of thunder and rain, no-one can hear your warbling so it's a fabulous time to exercise your vocal chords and indulge in your love of 50s rockabilly, golden oldies, punk or opera. Amazing how good a powerful rendition of AC/DC, the Clash, Adele or The Rolling Stones can make you feel.

WRITE - Someone, somewhere would love to receive a real-live letter from you. Forget the banality of text and impersonality of an email, pull out some paper and pen and write. So what if your handwriting indicates your true career lies in the medical profession (guilty). Write from the heart and I guarantee your letter will make someone's year if not their week when it turns up in their letter box.