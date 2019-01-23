9 ways to be a nicer person in 2019

BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT: Be a better person in 2019 by being kind, donating blood or volunteering. You actions can make a genuine difference.

JANUARY is already half over, and if you are wondering whatever happened to all those New Year's good intentions, chill.

Here's nine simple ways to be a better - happier, fitter and nicer - person through 2019.

Maybe you can't do everything at once, but you can do at least one.

Go on, you know you wan to.

1. GIVE BLOOD: Or plasma. It's easy to sign up for and a genuinely lifesaving act. Plus you get a free health-check, get great eats afterwards and a inner warm glow. More info here.

2. VOLUNTEER: At the local op-shop, sports club or community group. Share your skills. Just one hour a week could make an incredible difference for someone else. More info here.

3. BE KIND: Compassion costs nothing and can mean everything. Remember, you may be the only person that someone interacts with all day. Hold the door open at the shop, smile at the old lady with the dog, say hello to the delivery guy. And be kind to yourself too. More info here.

4. MOVE IT: Exercise every day, no matter if it's a walk around the block after dinner, cycle to school or work or take up yoga, gym or tennis. You'll feel so much better. More info here.

5. SHOP SMART: Shop local, go to op-shops for clothes and go to farmer's markets and buy from those who grow, farm, bake or produce the food. So much more fun and often cheaper than the soul-free chain shops. More info here.

6. GARDEN: Start a garden, even if it's just a pot of basil on the kitchen window ledge. If you have a garden, start a compost heap, plant some veggies, get a couple of chooks and before you know it you'll be channelling Costa and loving it. More info here.

7. READ MORE: Dive into the brains of others, escape the grind and join your local library, it's free. Try new authors and genres. More info here.

8. BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT: I know, this sounds like a bumper sticker, but Mahatma Gandhi said it first. If you want your partner to eat more veggies, your office to recycle, your kids to play sport, your local politician to support an issue, then lead by example.

9. QUIT SMOKING: Save your own life - and heaps of cash. You can do this. More info here.

What are you doing to be a better person in 2019?

Tell us your plans. Email news@northernstar.com.au