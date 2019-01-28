9 tips to get ready for the first day of school

It's time to get organised for school.

THE first day of kindergarten is a big event in your child's life - and that of your entire family.

To help you make the most of the day and enjoy the experience, here are some helpful tips.

The night before:

Lay out your child's clothes, shoes and socks

Make your child's morning tea and lunch and pop it in the fridge

Help your child pack their school bag

Pack a spare pair of underpants, socks and a change of clothes. Let your child know these are there in case they have any toilet accidents at school.

On the day:

Be confident with your child and let them dress themselves as much as possible

Tie back or plait long hair

Apply sunscreen and take a hat

Don't forget to take photos

Pick your child up on time.

(Source: NSW Education)