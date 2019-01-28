9 tips to get ready for the first day of school
THE first day of kindergarten is a big event in your child's life - and that of your entire family.
To help you make the most of the day and enjoy the experience, here are some helpful tips.
The night before:
- Lay out your child's clothes, shoes and socks
- Make your child's morning tea and lunch and pop it in the fridge
- Help your child pack their school bag
- Pack a spare pair of underpants, socks and a change of clothes. Let your child know these are there in case they have any toilet accidents at school.
On the day:
- Be confident with your child and let them dress themselves as much as possible
- Tie back or plait long hair
- Apply sunscreen and take a hat
- Don't forget to take photos
- Pick your child up on time.
(Source: NSW Education)