9 times over the limit, no licence: Drunk driver busted
A LISMORE man will appear in court next month after he was caught drink driving while his licence was disqualified.
Police will allege that on Monday afternoon, a 29-year-old Lismore man was driving a car at high speed on Ballina road, Goonellabah.
Police recognised him to be a person who does not possess a driver's licence.
Police caught up to the vehicle on High Street.
The 29-year-old failed a breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.
Checks on his licence status revealed he was a disqualified driver.
He supplied a breath analysis that was almost nine times higher than the limit for disqualified drivers.
He was charged with high range drink driving (second-plus offence) and driving while disqualified (second-plus offence).
He was released on strict conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.