A Lismore man will face court in February on drink driving charges.
Crime

9 times over the limit, no licence: Drunk driver busted

15th Jan 2019 9:15 AM
A LISMORE man will appear in court next month after he was caught drink driving while his licence was disqualified.

Police will allege that on Monday afternoon, a 29-year-old Lismore man was driving a car at high speed on Ballina road, Goonellabah.

Police recognised him to be a person who does not possess a driver's licence.

Police caught up to the vehicle on High Street.

The 29-year-old failed a breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

Checks on his licence status revealed he was a disqualified driver.

He supplied a breath analysis that was almost nine times higher than the limit for disqualified drivers.

He was charged with high range drink driving (second-plus offence) and driving while disqualified (second-plus offence).

He was released on strict conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.

