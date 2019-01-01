9 of the best spots to catch fish on the Northern Rivers
WANT to know where to go for your best chance of catching a fish off Northern Rivers beaches?
Our local fishing experts have shared their tips, but don't forget to get a fishing licence.
Ballina
- Near the sailing club is a good place to take kids fishing. There is plenty of sand and you're likely to catch a whiting, bream or flathead.
- Lance Ferris Wharf behind the CBD has easy access to the river.
- Faulks Reserve is a good spot to spend the day. The grass reserve has trees for shade, a boat ramp and pontoon. It also offers a spot for the kids to play a game of cricket if they get bored of fishing.
Evans Head
- Setting a line with a prawn and no sinker near the boat ramps is likely to catch you a fish.
- Fishing the sandflats with a sugapen lure might land you a whiting.
- High tide around Iron Gates offers the chance of a nice trevally.
Brunswick Heads
- The Brunswick River offers many great spots to catch a fish - try fishing off the walls.
- The boat harbour is a great spot to wet a line as are any of the retaining walls towards the mouth of the river offer great spots to fish.
- If you have a boat, you'll find whiting on flats near the highway bridges.