Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Our experts share their top spots to catch a fish.
Our experts share their top spots to catch a fish. Mark Wilton
Fishing

9 of the best spots to catch fish on the Northern Rivers

1st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANT to know where to go for your best chance of catching a fish off Northern Rivers beaches?

Our local fishing experts have shared their tips, but don't forget to get a fishing licence.

Ballina

  • Near the sailing club is a good place to take kids fishing. There is plenty of sand and you're likely to catch a whiting, bream or flathead.
  • Lance Ferris Wharf behind the CBD has easy access to the river.
  • Faulks Reserve is a good spot to spend the day. The grass reserve has trees for shade, a boat ramp and pontoon. It also offers a spot for the kids to play a game of cricket if they get bored of fishing.

Evans Head

  • Setting a line with a prawn and no sinker near the boat ramps is likely to catch you a fish.
  • Fishing the sandflats with a sugapen lure might land you a whiting.
  • High tide around Iron Gates offers the chance of a nice trevally.

Brunswick Heads

  • The Brunswick River offers many great spots to catch a fish - try fishing off the walls.
  • The boat harbour is a great spot to wet a line as are any of the retaining walls towards the mouth of the river offer great spots to fish.
  • If you have a boat, you'll find whiting on flats near the highway bridges.
ballina brunswick heads evans head holidays north coast northern rivers fishing where to catch fish
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WHAT'S COMING: Councils reveal wish lists for 2019

    premium_icon WHAT'S COMING: Councils reveal wish lists for 2019

    Council News NORTHERN Rivers councils have revealed which big ticket items they want to cross off in the new year.

    • 1st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Iconic cafe reopens, but not everyone loves it

    premium_icon Iconic cafe reopens, but not everyone loves it

    Business The kiosk had been closed for more than six months

    • 1st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Day 1 of Falls Festival Byron Bay

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Day 1 of Falls Festival Byron Bay

    News Happy punters have welcomed in 2019 in style

    • 1st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    The stories that made news in 2018

    premium_icon The stories that made news in 2018

    News We take a look back at the year that was

    • 1st Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners