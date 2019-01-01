9 of the best spots to catch fish on the Northern Rivers

Our experts share their top spots to catch a fish.

WANT to know where to go for your best chance of catching a fish off Northern Rivers beaches?

Our local fishing experts have shared their tips, but don't forget to get a fishing licence.

Ballina

Near the sailing club is a good place to take kids fishing. There is plenty of sand and you're likely to catch a whiting, bream or flathead.

Lance Ferris Wharf behind the CBD has easy access to the river.

Faulks Reserve is a good spot to spend the day. The grass reserve has trees for shade, a boat ramp and pontoon. It also offers a spot for the kids to play a game of cricket if they get bored of fishing.

Evans Head

Setting a line with a prawn and no sinker near the boat ramps is likely to catch you a fish.

Fishing the sandflats with a sugapen lure might land you a whiting.

High tide around Iron Gates offers the chance of a nice trevally.

Brunswick Heads