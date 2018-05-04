9 reasons you should go to Nimbin's famous MardiGrass

The OmBUDsman' watches the parade at the 25th annual MArdiGrass in Nimbin.

1. Great Green Cabaret

WHEN: 7.30pm Friday May 4 at Nimbin Hall

WHAT: A family friendly show including singers Parissa Bouas and Pepper Jane plus the fantastic globe-trotting Hussy Hicks, acrobats the Pitts Family Circus and Hartje and Mika, the Gypsy Rose Soirree dancers, hoops artiste Kyaisha, stand up comedian Greg Sullivan, hip hop performance poet Daniel 'Triple Nip' Pearson and poet/host David Hallett.

2. Kombi Convoy

WHEN: Held 4pm on Saturday May 5 in the Main Street of Nimbin

WHAT: Watch dozens of brightly coloured and rejuvenated Kombi's drive into town and recapture the magic of the hippie van.

3. Hemp Olympics

WHEN: Held at 11:30pm on Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6 at Plantem Park

WHAT: Register at Sativa Stadium for the 2018 Hemp Olympics. $2 Entry into all Hemp Olympics Events.

4. Hemp Fashion Show

WHEN: Held at 6.30pm on Friday May 4 at the Nimbin Town Hall

WHAT: See a selection of hemp fashion showcasing some of the northern River's finest designers and displaying one of the world's most sustainable fabric.

5. Nimbin Street Drummers

WHEN: Held at 7pm on Friday May 4 on Cullen St outside Daizy's

WHAT: Local drummers form a festive environment playing off each other's grooves and setting a fun vibe for the evening.

6. Hemposium Conference and guest speakers

WHEN: Held on Friday May 4 from noon at Nimbin Town Hall/School of Arts

Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Town Hall, Disco Sista's Tent, and Hemp Tent

Sunday from 11am to 2pm at Town Hall, and 10am -2pm at Hemp Tent

WHAT: The 26th MardiGrass Hemposium will host an impressive line-up of speakers who will share their medical cannabis expertise and experiences, and reveal the campaigns and gains made in other cannabis loving communities around the planet. There will also be talks, workshops, demos, forum and expo on industrial hemp

7. Cannabis Law Reform Rally

WHEN: Held at 2:30pm on Sunday on the main street

WHAT: The main event of the entire three days sees a large crowd walk down the main street of Nimbin with a giant inflatable joint. Led by the Widjibal Elders of the Bunjalung Nation, with children holding the Koori flag, the parade this year will start off at 2.30pm from the Western carpark and make its way south along Cullen street where it will turn left and head down past the Town Hall and Greenbank to the Hash Bowl Stage in Plantem Park for the Cannabis Law Reform Rally.

8. The Pot Poet's Breakfast

WHEN: Held 10am on Sunday May 6 at Sativa Stadium in Plantem Park

WHAT: Hosted by award-winning Nimbin poet olympian David Hallett, this poetic wake-up call will be a pot-pourri of Nimbin & other worldly poetic tales. Visiting pot poets are very welcome. Just turn up or email: david.a.hallett@gmail.com

9. Comedy - Good Evening Nimbin!

WHEN: Held at 5pm on Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6 at the Disco Sista's Tent.

WHAT: Join Kyle Legacy and Sam Kissajukian for games, local news segments and interviews with local legends at the festival. Nominated Best Comedy FRINGE WORLD 2016, Sam has been crushing stand-up globally, and now he's created a talk show that's designed to make you laugh.