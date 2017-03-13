9 positions vacant available for application now

Family Daycare coordinator is among the jobs available this week.

ARE you looking for a change of pace in your career?

We have listed nine jobs/careers that are available for application right now which may help you along your working road.

1. Director of Care Services

St Andrews at Ballina is looking to fill this senior position which requires a registered nurse accredited with AHPRA.

Submit your resume, a cover letter and a statement addressing the selection criteria to the Human Resources Manager at hrm@standrew.com.au by Friday, March 24.

2. Family Day Care coordinator

Permanent part-time 14 hours a week start April 2017.

Phone 6686 7799. Applications close March 31.

3. Walkers wanted

People required to deliver newspapers and catalogues in South Lismore, East Lismore, Lismore, Lismore Heights and Goonellabah.

Contact 6621 2770.

4. Yard manager

Bordin Bros is seeking a suitably qualified manager at Kyogle.

Please email resume to info@bordinbros.com.au.

5. Restaurant manager

Busy cafe open seven days a week. Must have a relevant diploma qualification in management or three years relevant experience.

Weekend work will be required.

Send resumes to barikzai@hotmail.com

6. Purchasing office - Ballina

The position works with OEM Dynamics production team.

Email resume to jobs@oemdynamics.com.au by March 20.

7. Animal and Enforcement Support Officer

Working with Ballina Shire Council this is a full time position.

Contact Andrew Hill on 6626 7064 by March 20.

8. Electrician required

Switchboard manufacturing company requires a qualified licenced electrician.

Email admin@marelex.com.au or call 6621 5221

9. Property management

A part time or full time role available with training provided for right applicant.

Email resume to The Manager at sales@robertmclennan.com.au