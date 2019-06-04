Get tested now: 9 new HIV diagnoses last year

NORTHERN NSW has the second largest number of people living with HIV of non-metropolitan local health districts in NSW, with approximately 600 people receiving treatment for HIV living in Northern NSW.

Northern NSW Local Health District is encouraging people who have never been tested for HIV or haven't had a test for more than a year, to get tested this week as part of HIV Testing Week.

In 2018, there were nine new HIV diagnoses in the Local Health District, according to Jenny Heslop, Manager HIV and related programs at North Coast Public Health Unit.

"The number of new cases are small, and we can expect some variation from year to year," she said.

Data on the number of new HIV diagnoses are reported in the NSW HIV Strategy data reports.

Ms Helop said people living with HIV who are on treatment are leading long and healthy lives.

"It is important that everyone who might be at risk of HIV is tested so treatment can begin as early as possible.

"Treatment also prevents a person with HIV passing the virus onto others."

NSW is continuing to progress towards the virtual elimination of HIV transmission, with the latest report finding 22 per cent fewer notifications in the first three months of 2019, than the average for the same period over the previous five years.

The NSW Health HIV Strategy Data Report shows in 2018, NSW had the lowest annual number of notifications on record.

Manager HARP North Coast, Jenny Heslop, said the results are encouraging but reminded individuals to get tested regularly.

"HIV Testing Week is a good reminder to get regularly tested. Men who have sex with men should get tested at least once a year and men with multiple partners, up to four times per year," she said.

"Tests are available at your local GP or sexual health service. There's also a new Dried Blood Spot testing kit which is private and discreet and there's no need to visit a doctor. The test is delivered in the mail and results are then sent by text, email or over the phone.

The NSW Government has committed $21.9 million in 2018-19 to strengthen testing, treatment and prevention with 47 state-funded Sexual Health Clinics also making testing easily accessible.