10 most popular TAFE courses on the Northern Rivers

CHILDCARE, hospitality, electrotechnology and business administration have been among the most popular TAFE courses for students on the Northern Rivers.

Relieving regional general manager Marie Larkings, said the high demand for these courses showed TAFE NSW's "versatility in meeting differing industry and student needs".

"This is clear evidence of us responding to the demand from the community services, construction, hospitality and retail industries, all of which are in the top industries in the Richmond region," she said.

Ms Larkings said the top course in 2017 was the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, closely followed by certificate courses in Commercial Cookery and Electrotechnology.

"Courses covering business, food safety, automotive and community services were all nearly as popular," she said.

"Given our high student and employer satisfaction figures, I'm confident that the popularity of these courses and others is also because our students enjoy hands-on learning from industry experts and employers trust our training."

Top 10 TAFE NSW courses on the Northern Rivers in 2017:

1. Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

2. Certificate III in Commercial Cookery

3. Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician

4. Certificate III in Business Administration

5. Certificate In Food Safety Supervision

6. Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology

7. Certificate IV in Community Services

8. Certificate III in Meat Processing (Retail Butcher)

9. Agricultural Chemical Skill Set

10. Certificate III in Carpentry.

Ms Larkings said enrolments for 2018 at TAFE NSW were open now, and would be accepted until courses commence in February.

"TAFE NSW has more than 1200 courses to choose from - so there's something for everyone no matter where you live, your skill level or qualifications," she said.

"With so many exciting options, and with research revealing that TAFE NSW graduates have a higher median income and employment rate than university graduates, there's never been a better time to consider TAFE."

For more information visit tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.