Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland addresses the media after NSW Labor Leader committed to $9 million to repair bridges in the local council area.
Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland addresses the media after NSW Labor Leader committed to $9 million to repair bridges in the local council area. Contributed
News

$9 million promise to deliver new bridges for Kyogle

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KYOGLE drivers might soon be seeing better bridge infrastructure across the region, following the promise by NSW Labor to provide $9 million to replace and upgrade bridges in the Kyogle Council area.

Opposition Leader Michael Daley made the announcement on Thursday that if Labor wins the March 23 election, his government will match a $9 million commitment by Federal Labor to help the Kyogle Council bridge renewal program.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the combined Federal and NSW Labor commitment of $18 million would assist council in repairing at least 100 of the 147 bridges in need of repair across the council area.

"Everyone knows we've got a large bridge maintenance backlog,” Cr Mulholland said.

"There's 147 bridges that need to be replaced and may of those are in poor or very poor conditions, which mean they're load limited restricting people bringing their cattle to market and any heavy vehicles can't cross those bridges.

"This funding announcement means that maintenance gap will essentially be addressed.”

If the funding is delivered, Cr Mulholland said council will need to match the $18 million promised and she will be asking council to consider applying for low or no interest government loans to cover the costs.

"We'll have to have those discussions with our council, there will probably be borrowing of money involved,” she said.

The Nationals recently announced they will establish a $500 million to repair country roads and another $500 million to fix country bridges, if elected next week.

While Cr Mulholland welcomed the National's promise, she said Labor's commitment would provide direct funding to Kyogle.

"This promise is directly to Kyogle council,” Cr Mulholland said.

"If the Nationals win, we've still got an opportunity to dip into that bucket but we'll be competing with other larger councils.”

Mr Daley said providing bridges to regional areas "must be a top priority” for government.

"The people of the Northern Rivers region have every right to safe bridges,” he said.

bridge renewal program danielle mulholland kyogle council michael daley nsw state election 2019
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hundreds of school kids set to go on strike

    premium_icon Hundreds of school kids set to go on strike

    News THEY may be young, but they know what they want for their futures, and they're not afraid to ask.

    Journalist injured after being manhandled at Premier's event

    premium_icon Journalist injured after being manhandled at Premier's event

    News Bay FM reporter said the treatment he received was "scandalous”

    Why Ballina residents won't get a free tip visit

    premium_icon Why Ballina residents won't get a free tip visit

    Council News Councillor argued most NSW councils have a similar scheme

    Unheard Michael Hutchence recordings on new soundtrack

    premium_icon Unheard Michael Hutchence recordings on new soundtrack

    Music INXS' Ballina-based creative director announces new documentary