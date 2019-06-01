9 hot tips to beat the autumn chill

KEEP COSY: Here's nine hot tips to help you beat the icy autumn weather.

Brooke Elizabeth Humphreys

IF YOU are feeling the cold, remember it's not even winter yet.

You don't have to be Jon Snow to know that winter is coming.

So cold in fact that even the tradies have noticed and several have been spotted wearing beanies with their trademark shorts.

Cyclist are now wearing long knicks, surfers have resorted to full length wetsuits (except for the visitors from the southern states who think it's really warm here and are still in board-shorts) and flipflops have been exchanged for uggs.

Before you relent and join the whining masses bleating about the chilly temperatures, here's nine cool ways to keep cosy during the winter.

1. Soup - make a batch of soup and warm up yourself, your kitchen and freeze the extra portions so you'll have a yummy lunch for the next week. Avoid the canned stuff, home-made is so much better, cheaper and good for you,. Never made soup? Email me and I'll send you a couple of good recipes.

2. Layer up - pull on thermals, a cardie or jumper and of course, some fluffy socks to keep yourself toasty. Added bonus - you get to slide on those wooden floors.

3. Exercise - Going outdoors when it's cold might sound counter-intuitive, but get your blood racing and your heart pumping and your be warm in no time. So walk the dog, cycle, skip, play with the kids. Plus all that oxygen in your lungs and blood will make you feel fantastic.

4. Hot water bottles - three is the best number ... one each for your feet, back and tummy. Bliss.

5. Tea - Make a Thermos of tea - liquorice or ginger are good in the evening before bed - and you won't have to keep switching on the kettle all day.

6. Beanie and gloves - This can be a lot more glamorous than it sounds! Go for style or yes, you can add any old woolly hat and gloves to your ensemble and your extremities will heat up faster, keeping you warmer for longer.

7. Blankets - Add a blanket or snug throw to your bed or favourite couch and stay cosy while you read or binge watch TV.

8. Puppy love - Hug a dog or cat and if they are flea-free and appropriately trained, allow them to sleep on your bed. Instant cosy.

9. Snooze prep - Before retiring for the night, put a hot water bottle in the bed, have a hottish shower and don pre-warmed PJs. Sleep tight.