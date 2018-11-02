9 fun things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

Ballina Country Music Festival: This popular event kicked off last night and continues today and tomorrow. This is the 7th year for this annual event, which includes more than 100 artists providing free entertainment across six stages throughout through venues. Free entertainment will be in all participating venues over the weekend: Cherry Street Sports Club, Henry Rous Hotel, Westower Tavern, Shaws Bay Hotel and the street entertainment stage. On Saturday a section of Cherry Street adjacent to the club to be closed from 10am - 6pm providing a main feature stage with artists, street market stalls, food stalls and childrens activities. On Saturday night a major feature concert will be held in a special marquee at Cherry Street Sports Club. For more information visit www.ballinacountrymusic.com.

Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market: On today (Saturday) from 10am until 2pm in Keen Street. Be inspired by an eclectic and diverse range of evolving stalls, from upcycled clothing, jewellery, homewares plus more, handmade by crafters and makers from the Northern Rivers New South Wales region at the Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market.

Dunoon Primary School Spring Fair: Come and enjoy the treasures and the treats at Dunoon Public School's major fundraiser, The Spring Fair, on Saturday from 9am until 2pm. Now in its third year, there will be live music (local entertainers) all day, food/cake stalls and 'pop up' cafe, coffee van, market stalls, jumping castle, dunking machine, face painting and other activities, massage tent and much more. Entry by donation.

Cinema Under the Stars: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia's largest free outdoor cinema program and it is now returning to Lismore. The event kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman screens at sundown. So pack your picnic, gather your tribe and join us for an evening under the stars. Free event at Crozier Field, Cathcart St, Lismore. Phone 13 19 87 or visit www.facebook.com/NewcastlePermanent/ or www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/cinema

Lismore Speedway: Get along to the speedway at the Lismore Showground on Saturday night for the Lord Mayor's Cup V8 Modifieds. It's the start of the 2018-19 season and there will be a wide range of events planned. The night's racing will include: Street Stocks, Production Sedans, Junior Sedans Wingless Sprints, AMCA, V8 Modifieds. Adult $25. For more information phone 6621 2733, email office@lismorespeedway.com.au or www.lismorespeedway.com.au

Beer and cheese pairing: Attention all food (and beer) lovers - Ballina's own Seven Mile Brewing Co and Nimbin Vallery Dairy are joining forces on Saturday night for a special event to celebrate local cheese and craft beer. There will be seven beer and cheese pairings. The event is on from 6.30pm until 9.30pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/sevenmilebrewing. The brewery is located at 188-202 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina. Tickets $35.

Firies Fun Day: This event will be held at the Woodenbong Golf Club on Sunday, with golf starting from 9am. There will be golf, moster raffles, and a Melbourne Cup Calcutta. There will be a barbecue at 11am. Come along and have a game - three person Ambrose - buy a horse in the Calcutta, and try your luck in monster raffle. Proceeds go to Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter and Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade. Enquiries: 6635 1294 or 0427 955 744.

Walk for Brain Cancer: Starting at 6am on Sunday, this is a stunning walk from Lennox Head to Ballina and return, and it is raising money for a good cause. David Greiner, facilitator of Walk4BrainCancer Lennox Head to Ballina, lost his adored wife Christine to brain cancer in 2015. Each year he and the Lennox Head Lions Club run this event to raise funds and awareness of brain cancer research. The course is approximately 20km return, and the walk/run is a very popular coastal track for locals and visitors alike. You will start at the Lennox Head Community Centre and proceed to the designated path up to Pat Morton lookout along the coastal headlands past Boulders Beach then onto Sharpes Beach and Angels Beach continuing along to Shelly Beach where you then turn around and take the same route in return to Lennox Head where the Lions will be running a barbecue. To register or donate visit www.walk4braincancer.com.au/events/w4bc-lennox-head

Melbourne Cup: There will be plenty of local events on Tuesday to celebrate the race that stops a nation. There are too many to mention, so check with your favourite venue to find out exactly what they've got planned.