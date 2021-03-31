9 COVID cases now linked to Byron hen’s night cluster

QML Pathology Medical staff test drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

There are now nine COVID-19 cases in a cluster linked to a Byron Bay hen's party.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young have delivered their latest statistics for confirmed cases within the case.

Dr Young said there were two locally-acquired cases confirmed overnight, both linked to the Byron Bay cluster.

The first diagnosis in the cluster was a PA Hospital nurse who travelled to Byron among a hen's party of ten people.

She is understood to have contracted the virus from a returned traveller from India at the hospital.

Her sister and six other partygoers had also contracted the virus by Tuesday, as well as a Queensland tradie who worked as an entertainer at the party.

Including the entertainer, there were 11 people at the party in total.

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos March 30, 2021: The Farm at Byron Bay is closed for business after a recent COVID-19 scare. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Dr Young said two separate, suspected cases which were under investigation on Tuesday were now ruled out as those people did not have COVID-19.

The two new cases include a second PA Hospital nurse and another person who lives in the same household, although Dr Young said only the nurse's infection had genome sequencing confirm a link to the Byron cluster.

She had received her first dose of a COVID vaccination on March 19, prior to working a shift on the COVID ward, Dr Young said.

"We're now working through whether this second nurse in that cluster acquired it on the ward," Dr Young said.

She said this second nurse received asymptomatic testing because of her work on the ward.

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos March 30, 2021: An empty Byron Beach Hotel in Byron Bay after a recent COVID-19 scare. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Significantly, she said this and Queensland's other current cluster had the highly-infectious UK strain of the virus.

She said it was "very encouraging" all new cases were linked to known clusters.

She said positive cases in hospital included two on the Gold Coast, one in Toowoomba and one in Bundaberg.

The NSW government has not yet confirmed whether there have been any new cases south of the border in the past 24 hours.

Dr Young said the first infected nurse should "be commended" because she "immediately came forward and got tested" after she first developed symptoms about 11am on Sunday, March 28.

Her result came back the same day.