9 businesses up for prestigious tourism awards

Big crowds at the Eat the Street Festival on Saturday. Kate O'Neill

A NUMBER of local businesses have made the finalist list of the 2017 NSW Tourism Awards.

Nine of the 100 finalists across 26 categories, are from the Northern Rivers.

WE HAVE three finalists in the Festivals & Events - Byron Writers Festival, Eat the Street 2017, Splendour in the Grass - they have tough competition though, they are up against Parkes Elvis Festival.

Neil Finn performs on teh final night of Bluesfest 2017. Cathy Adams

Byron Bay Bluesfest is a finalist in Major Festivals & Events category, up against Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, 2017 Tamworth Country Music Festival, Vivid Sydney

Going head-to-head in the Eco Tourism category are, Byron Bay Eco Cruises & Kayaks and Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay

Cape Byron State Conservation, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is a finalist in the Tourist Attractions category

Lets Go Surfing Australia, with an office in Byron Bay, is a finalist in the Adventure Tourism category.

Aerial photograph of Cape Byron Lighthouse. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

Byron Bay Cottages, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is a finalist in the Unique Accommodation category, up against Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Thou Walla Sunset Retreat.

Managed by the Tourism Industry division of the NSW Business Chamber and supported by the NSW Government via Destination NSW, the NSW Tourism Awards celebrate and acknowledge tourism businesses that demonstrate outstanding achievement throughout the year.

Complimentary mentoring was available to all entrants in 2017, with entrants being offered one-on-one feedback on their draft submissions to gain valuable feedback from industry professionals prior to entries closing. Other entrant support tools including regional and metro workshops and webinars were provided to assist entrants throughout the awards process.

Executive Manager, Tourism Industry Division, NSW Business Chamber, Dean Gorddard said: "Success in the Tourism Awards doesn't depend on whether an operator is big or small. It depends on their vision, achieving their business goals and, as a result, the excellent way their tourism product or service is finally delivered. Congratulations to all the finalists for articulating their business and story so well.”

Award categories include; Tourist Attractions, Festival and Events, Ecotourism, Destination Marketing, Accommodation, Tourism Education and Training.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the NSW Government was proud to support the awards.

"The NSW Tourism Awards present a fantastic opportunity to recognise the high-quality products and world-class experiences consistently delivered by our industry, and I wish all the finalists the best of luck,” Mr Marshall said.

Winners will be announced at the NSW Tourism Awards Presentation Night on Thursday November 16 at International Convention Centre, Sydney. Winners from 25 aligned national categories will then represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on Friday February 23, 2018 in Perth.

All industry members and finalists are invited to attend the NSW Tourism Awards Presentation and Cocktail Celebration on Thursday November 16, 2017. Tickets are available for purchase online.