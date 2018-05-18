9 best value homes on the Northern Rivers under $400k

IT'S a tough market for first-home buyers out there as property prices on the Northern Rivers continue to climb.

In an effort to calm the nerves of those looking for their first abode we've put together a list of liveable homes under $400,000.

That seems to rule out anywhere east of Goonellabah.

Property agents are also reporting a high turnover of properties with many of the "good ones” sitting on the market barely longer than a week.

Professionals Lismore principal Sharon Dowling said properties were "selling as quickly as we get them”.

"There are seven properties we've sold which were only on the market for a few days,” Ms Dowling said.

"We're getting quite a lot of interstate and Sydney buyers buying investment properties around here.”

Ms Dowling recommended this Girards Hill property at 18 Esmond St. With a generous five bedrooms, it's on the market for $349,000.

It sits on a 474sqm block, and was built in 1960. It is lacks a proper garage with only a single carport available to the owner. However, it is in a good location.

Lismore's Patch & Taylor Real Estate agent Doug Harrison said his agency had also sold two or three properties in the last week.

As soon as you've got something that's well priced and on the market it's usually gone in a very short period of time,” Mr Harrison said.

He said the situation was "terribly hard” for first home buyers.

He suggested a unit at 2/5 Parkwalk Drive Goonellabah. It's a three bedroom unit in a four unit complex, on the market for $356,000.

Kay McGrath from First National Wal Murray recommended this low set three bedroom home at 30 Walker St East Lismore, priced at $339,000.

"You could move in and live there as is,” Ms McGrath said.

"It's $339,000, with fenced side yard, air conditioning in the living room, a lovely front porch, and outdoor area that faces north at the back. It's absolutely within minutes of everywhere, and a bus past the door.”

CASINO

MARK Formaggin from PRD Nationwide Casino says compared to Lismore, buyers can get "a lot more house for their money” further west.

He said there were plenty of "no nonsense” homes in Casino with barely any improvements needed

"A lot of people closer to the coast would be surprised for what you can get out here,” he said.

"We've been selling a lot of homes to people working in Lismore.

"Casino's prices have increased, but not at the level of Lismore's increase.

He said people had disparaged the town over the years, but once people moved there they were impressed by the community.

He had four recommendations:

28 Cumberland St $295,000:

This four bedroom brick and tile home is low maintenance and located in a sought after area on the Lismore side of Casino.

It also has no back neighbours, with a nice rural view out the back.

It has a large master bedroom with built-in robes, a lounge room and separate dining area, well set out kitchen with good size pantry and upright stove, outdoor enteratinment area, and a double carport.

28 Hotham St, $298,000

Not far from the Richmond River and west of the rail line, this four bedroom weatherboard home last changed hands in 2011 for $228,000. It features timber floors, a light filled main bedroom, and a great big backyard with a shed.

It was built in 1950, and sits on just shy of a classic quarter acre block of 967sqm.

79 Hotham St, Casino, $299,000

This classic well kept timber home on a corner block boasts high ceilings, polished timber floors, and "grand street appeal”.

It features three good sized bedrooms, a modern bathroom and new kitchen with great bench space, a spacious lounge room with open fire place and air conditioning, front and side timber, a colourbond shed with room for a car and work shop space, and dual street access. It's also a short stroll to school and convenience store.

6 Eagle Drive, Casino: $320,000

Another low maintenance brick and tile, this property boasts an abundant 1436swm block and is located in a quet, out of the way spot on the northern outskirts of town.

It features an air conditioned lounge room and separate dining, good size bedrooms featuring a mix of ceiling fans & built-in wardrobes, a well set out kitchen in good order with great bench space, large timber deck with views over surrounding countryside

KYOGLE

Kyogle Real Estate principal Simon Tough said well-priced homes in Kyogle seemed to get snapped up reasonably quickly.

He recommended Geneva west of the town as an area with some good value, "do nothing” properties for the first-home buyer.

24 Savillee St, $295,000

A brick and tile property, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large block, in a great location on 1208sqm.

Simon said it probably needs a "touch” of owner's love in it - a bit of paint and some floor coverings, but not much else.

4 Marwick St, $329,000:

Featuring three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a double garage, this property features a very flash kitchen with a great outlook towards town.

It's on a 1005sqm block, and also featues ducted aircon, and polished timber floors.