Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian was in Lismore today to announce $8.2 million in funding would be delivered for flood mitigation.

The announcement is confirmation of a promise made in November last year by the Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

"I saw firsthand the devastating impact of the March 2017 floods from Tropical Cyclone Debbie," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Lismore and its community have shown time and time again just how resilient they are living through several major floods and we want them to be better protected in the event of future extreme rainfall.

"We know the question hanging over extreme rainfall in this region is not 'if, but when'. That is why the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government has made this flood mitigation project a priority and signed over an $8 million funding deed to Lismore City Council."

Lismore MP Thomas George welcomed the announcement.

"Our community is tough, but losing your house with all your possessions or your business and livelihood has a disastrous effect," Mr George said.

"The community campaigned hard for this project and I am so proud that the NSW Government is supporting the Lismore community to get it done."