Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Flood, March 2017.
Lismore Flood, March 2017. Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helico
Politics

Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

1st Mar 2019 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian was in Lismore today to announce $8.2 million in funding would be delivered for flood mitigation.

The announcement is confirmation of a promise made in November last year by the Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

"I saw firsthand the devastating impact of the March 2017 floods from Tropical Cyclone Debbie," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Lismore and its community have shown time and time again just how resilient they are living through several major floods and we want them to be better protected in the event of future extreme rainfall.

"We know the question hanging over extreme rainfall in this region is not 'if, but when'. That is why the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government has made this flood mitigation project a priority and signed over an $8 million funding deed to Lismore City Council."

Lismore MP Thomas George welcomed the announcement.

"Our community is tough, but losing your house with all your possessions or your business and livelihood has a disastrous effect," Mr George said.

"The community campaigned hard for this project and I am so proud that the NSW Government is supporting the Lismore community to get it done."

flood 2017 flood mitigation plan gladys berejiklian lismore northern rivers politics nsw government
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Protesters wait in vain for premier to arrive

    premium_icon Protesters wait in vain for premier to arrive

    Politics FLOOD mitigation will be one, but what else is on the agenda ahead of the State election?

    'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    premium_icon 'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    News Court awards costs to Esther Rockett in failed defamation case

    Are you up for the challenge?

    premium_icon Are you up for the challenge?

    Health Don't miss the Smason Challenge tomorrow

    5 fantastic things to do this weekend

    premium_icon 5 fantastic things to do this weekend

    Whats On From a fitness challenge to a tantra festival