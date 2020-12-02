Menu
8L of cannabis oil, 40 plants seized during raid

Rebecca Lollback
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
A MAN has been charged with drug offences after a large quantity of cannabis oil and plants were seized from a North Coast property.

About 1pm yesterday, officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District Proactive Crime Team attended a home on Oxley Street at Tweed Heads where they spoke with a 58-year-old man.

Police conducted a search of the premises where officers located and seized 40 cannabis plants, approximately eight litres of cannabis oil and approximately 1kg of cannabis leaf.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with four offences including supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, manufacture large quantity prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Anyone with information about drug supply and manufacture is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Lismore Northern Star

