$8.8M caravan park would give all profits to school

Plans for cabins to be built in a proposed new caravan park for a property in Dungay village.

More than 160 long term residences could be available in the Tweed Valley, if a proposal currently before the council is approved.

A development application for the proposed $8.8 million Wollumbin Common Caravan Park was lodged with Tweed Shire Council in November, 2019.

The applicants, Wollumbin Common Pty Ltd seek approval for 172 caravan park sites, including 164 long term lease sites and eight for short term use at 355 Tomewin Rd in Dungay, near Murwillumbah.

A property in the Dungay area has long been the home of the UK production of reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here.

A new caravan park has been proposed for a property in Dungay village.

The DA also proposes a croquet lawn, swimming pool, community hall, and a community garden.

A socio-economic analysis prepared by Michael Cullen Urbacity in 2019 and included with the DA said the establishment of “a chapter of the University of the Third Age” would be fostered by the Wollumbin Common Trust.

The report said sites with the “necessary extent of level surface” required for a caravan park were “difficult to find” in the hilly Murwillumbah region and the property is “unsuitable for a viable farming operation” as it is too small for a full time farm.

If approved, all profits from the development are to be returned to the Wollumbin Common Trust, with the sole beneficiary being Sathya Sai College Ltd.

Sathya Sai operates a primary school in Nullum St, Murwillumbah and a high school in Jack Williams Place, Dungay.

“The development of the park and the land rent income flowing from it will have benefits for the school, the students and parents,” the report said.

The report said while the council had highlighted land in the area as “regionally significant farmland”, it had also “terminated the ability to profitably farm any of the land in Dungay village”.

Lot sizes in the proposed development at 50 per cent larger than the industry minimum, according to the report.

“The project fills an important identified gap in the market for affordable and adaptable

housing for seniors,” they said in the report.

A previous, similar proposal for the same site was refused in 2017.

The proposal is on public exhibition until February 8.