$850,000 plan for works at Lismore tip after fire

A fire broke out at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in August 2019.

A fire broke out at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in August 2019.

A PROPOSAL to rebuild and extend a shed which was destroyed in a fire at the Lismore tip last year is now on public exhibition.

>>> MORE: SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

The $850,000 development application for the Wyrallah Rd site was lodged with the council last month.

Submissions close on September 23.

The fire at the waste facility in Lismore sent smoke towards the CBD.

According to documents lodged with the council by Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of the council, the proposal is for the reconstruction of part of the Materials Recovery Facility shed that was damaged by the fire.

"An extension to the existing awning is also proposed ... to allow for additional undercover storage areas," the report states.

"The building is proposed to be constructed of reinforced concrete tilt-up paneling, Colorbond cladding and roofing and has been designed to complement and match existing shed."

A fire broke out at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in August 2019.

The fire at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre broke out in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, 2019.

It took 10 days for firefighters to fully extinguish the blaze, which covered the city in toxic smoke and fumes.

A fire broke out at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in August 2019.

At the time, residents were urged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

The fire started when mulch self-combusted on the site around due to a combination of heat generated by the composting process, strong winds and low humidity.

The tip reopened more than two weeks after the blaze.

For more information about the DA for the new shed, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.