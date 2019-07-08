Menu
NEARING COMPLETION: The long-awaited Ballina Indoor Sports Centre in Cherry St is nearing completion. Graham Broadhead
$8.5 million sports centre to be finished within weeks

by Graham Broadhead
8th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
IN THE coming months, the whistle is set to blow to kick-off the opening of the long-awaited $8.5m Ballina Indoor Sports Centre.

Chris Allison, the project officer from Ballina Shire Council, said the builders were scheduled to complete the building next to Ballina Coast High School in early August, depending on the weather.

After the handover, he said solar panels would then be installed along with electronic scoreboards inside and other fittings.

Mr Allison said it wasn't possible to announced a set opening date at this stage, but he said he was hopeful the centre would be ready around September, but the project is running to schedule.

"It's going to be a fantastic facility for the Ballina community,” he said.

"The way it's looking, I think everyone will be extremely happy with the final outcome.

"It's going to be an asset for the community for many years to come.”

The centre will include two indoor sports courts suitable for baskteball, netball, indoor soccer, Futsal, indoor hockey, volleyball and other sports.

Mr Allison said council has been meeting regularly with stakeholders to formulate a timetable.

"We're working through the usage patterns,” he said.

There will be a walkway to link with the Ballina Coast High School indoor sports facility, which would give Ballina four indoor courts for use for large tournaments.

The council's centre has change rooms, meeting rooms, separate referee change rooms and facilitis for people with disabilities.

The centre also has retractable seating for up to 500 people.

The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre has been funded by a State Government grant and council's funds.

The car park adjacent to the sports centre has been open for some time and already has proved popular with patrons of the Cherry Street Sports Club across the road.

