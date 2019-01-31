Menu
DOUBLE HEADER: Howl & Moan Records and Bolt Records are joining forces to present the best independent and alternative local bands at the Byron Bay Brewery tomorrow and Saturday. Tomorrow night from 8pm is 'Punk & Psych Rock Night' in the band room, featuring bands Dicklord, The Lonesomes, Perve Endings, Cassowarys and Float Therapy. Saturday is 'Night of the She-Wolf' from 6pm on the Garden Stage with an all-female fronted bands and performers. Featuring local acts Nicole Brophy, Moreton, Demi Casha, Tom's Daughter, Lou May & Tilka Fosmale. Both events are free with Wolfman from Howl & Moan Records deejaying on vinyl between bands.
85 gigs to check out on the Northern Rivers this week

31st Jan 2019 2:15 PM
Thursday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Adam Harpaz 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: beer garden Jesse Pumphrey 7pm; band room Joyride 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Rappville: Led Loader 5pm; The Batz 9pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Jan Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber and Stukulele's Uke Night with vocalists Ash Bell and Sarah Tindley and Jamie Pattugalan on drums, Rod Coe on bass and new comer Anni De Groot 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Andy V 7.30pm & 8.45pm

Friday

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy & Crew 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Glenn Massey 6.30pm; Level One - Terrace Sessions Milo Green 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jamie Ashforth 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; The Superlove 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: beer garden Mapstone + guests 7pm; band room Howl Fest w/Dicklord + The Lonesomes + Perve Ending + The Cassowarys + Float Therapy 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Toke 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: 3 Play 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Breaker Upperers 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Burger Joint 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Mono 6pm; Northern Sounds Karaoake 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Lee May 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dennis Wilson Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zac Kaoz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Carl the Bartender 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Mr Troy 6pm

Saturday, February 2

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy & Crew 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Guy Kachel 6.30pm;
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Peter Koro 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Night of the She-Wolf 2 w/Nicole Trophy & Band + Tim's Big Day Out + Demi Casha + Tom's Daughter + Lou May 5pm
  • Byron Theatre: Harmonic Spaces presented by Earth Frequency Festival 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Chris Fisher 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Friendly Enemies 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Choko 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: 80s Night The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Claire Anne Taylor Album Launch 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mitch Lancaster 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoake 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Play - Brian Watt Trio 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6pm

Sunday, February 3

Country Music with Ann, Bill, Jill & Maurie 11am

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Feramones 4.30pm; Mohndoo 8pm

Billinudgel Hotel: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, DJ's Kosta Ellis, Eva J, Dale Stephen & Lord Sut 2pm

Byron Bay Brewery: Fiona Boyes & Gary J Vincent 2pm

Byron Bay Golf Club: El Scorcho 4pm

Byron Monthly Community Market, Butler Street: Main Band - Mapstone; Food Court - Tim Stokes; Black Crest - Kobya; Coffee Oasis - Russell & Band 10am - 3on

Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Lisa Hunt 4pm

Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stu Black 3pm

Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Epic 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm

Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Trio 7pm

Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elbury noon

The Rails, Byron Bay: Lou Bradley 7pm

The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 5pm

Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sundan Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late

Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm

Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, February 4

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Steve Tyson 7pm

Tuesday, February 5

  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene 7pm

Wednesday, February 6

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
