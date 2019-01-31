85 gigs to check out on the Northern Rivers this week

DOUBLE HEADER: Howl & Moan Records and Bolt Records are joining forces to present the best independent and alternative local bands at the Byron Bay Brewery tomorrow and Saturday. Tomorrow night from 8pm is 'Punk & Psych Rock Night' in the band room, featuring bands Dicklord, The Lonesomes, Perve Endings, Cassowarys and Float Therapy. Saturday is 'Night of the She-Wolf' from 6pm on the Garden Stage with an all-female fronted bands and performers. Featuring local acts Nicole Brophy, Moreton, Demi Casha, Tom's Daughter, Lou May & Tilka Fosmale. Both events are free with Wolfman from Howl & Moan Records deejaying on vinyl between bands. Contributed