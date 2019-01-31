85 gigs to check out on the Northern Rivers this week
Thursday
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Harpaz 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: beer garden Jesse Pumphrey 7pm; band room Joyride 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Rappville: Led Loader 5pm; The Batz 9pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Jan Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber and Stukulele's Uke Night with vocalists Ash Bell and Sarah Tindley and Jamie Pattugalan on drums, Rod Coe on bass and new comer Anni De Groot 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Andy V 7.30pm & 8.45pm
Friday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy & Crew 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Glenn Massey 6.30pm; Level One - Terrace Sessions Milo Green 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jamie Ashforth 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; The Superlove 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: beer garden Mapstone + guests 7pm; band room Howl Fest w/Dicklord + The Lonesomes + Perve Ending + The Cassowarys + Float Therapy 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Toke 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: 3 Play 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Breaker Upperers 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Burger Joint 7pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Mono 6pm; Northern Sounds Karaoake 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Lee May 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dennis Wilson Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zac Kaoz 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Carl the Bartender 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Mr Troy 6pm
Saturday, February 2
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Jordy & Crew 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Guy Kachel 6.30pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Peter Koro 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Night of the She-Wolf 2 w/Nicole Trophy & Band + Tim's Big Day Out + Demi Casha + Tom's Daughter + Lou May 5pm
- Byron Theatre: Harmonic Spaces presented by Earth Frequency Festival 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Chris Fisher 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Friendly Enemies 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Choko 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: 80s Night The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Claire Anne Taylor Album Launch 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mitch Lancaster 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoake 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Play - Brian Watt Trio 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6pm
Sunday, February 3
Country Music with Ann, Bill, Jill & Maurie 11am
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Feramones 4.30pm; Mohndoo 8pm
Billinudgel Hotel: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, DJ's Kosta Ellis, Eva J, Dale Stephen & Lord Sut 2pm
Byron Bay Brewery: Fiona Boyes & Gary J Vincent 2pm
Byron Bay Golf Club: El Scorcho 4pm
Byron Monthly Community Market, Butler Street: Main Band - Mapstone; Food Court - Tim Stokes; Black Crest - Kobya; Coffee Oasis - Russell & Band 10am - 3on
Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Lisa Hunt 4pm
Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stu Black 3pm
Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Epic 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Trio 7pm
Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elbury noon
The Rails, Byron Bay: Lou Bradley 7pm
The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 5pm
Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sundan Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, February 4
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Steve Tyson 7pm
Tuesday, February 5
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene 7pm
Wednesday, February 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm