85 beers and ciders waiting for you to try them

WITH more than 85 beers, ciders and special releases on offer next month's Byron Beer Festival is set to be off tap.

Following last year's sell out event, organiser Julz Recse said preparations were on track for the second festival coming up on Saturday, May 4.

"We've teamed up again with the super friendly Sun Bistro and twenty-two of the best craft breweries from around the country,” he said.

"It will be a monumental day for sampling craft beer and cider, as well as our local rum and gin.

"There is so much more awareness of and interest in brewing these days.

"We hold our own here in Australia. Our brewers are among the world's best, so this event is about celebrating that achievement.”

Husk Distillers and Cape Byron Distillery will be in on the action, with demonstrating why their agricole rum and range of gins are winning awards across the globe.

The family friendly Sun Bistro will have a shaded chill out area, play area and Shorty Brown to entertain the kids.

Adults can kick back to live music from Dan Hannaford while they graze from The Sun's tasting menu and the region's best loved food trucks.

There will be live brewing demonstrations, games, prizes, raffles and a barber from The Department of Simple Things to attend to trimming.

Festival tickets, priced at $50, include four sample drinks and a return solar train ride. Under 18s accompanying responsible adults are free. Tickets can be purchased from The Sun Bottlo or www.byronbeerfestival.com.au

The Byron Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, May 11-5pm Sun Bistro at 61 Bayshore Dr Byron Bay.