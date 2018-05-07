85 amazing photos from MardiGrass

The Ganja Faeiries in the Nimbin MardiGras 2018 protest march down the main street of Nimbin.

Marc Stapelberg

THE annual MardiGrass parade is more popular than ever with crowds lining the side of the road.

Festival-goers watched the culmination of the event as a giant joint was carried down the street to Plantem Park.

Led by the Widjibal Elders of the Bunjalung Nation, with children holding the Koori flag, the parade this year started off at 2.30pm from the western carpark but unlike previous years did not go past the police station but turned down towards Sativa Stadium.

Bong throwing at the Hemp Olympixs as well as educational talks were all on the agenda as in previous years, as well as poetry, fire twirling, comedy and loads of food stalls.

The general atmosphere yesterday was pleasant with smiles all round as the parade started.