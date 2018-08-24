84% support Kevin Hogan moving to cross bench

It's going to be a big day for our Page MP.

BY noon, it is likely that we will have a new Prime Minister.

And our Page MP, Kevin Hogan, will be sitting on the cross benches if he stays true to his word.

Malcolm Turnbull has stepped aside, and vying to take his place are Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop.

But for us on the Northern Rivers, what will it mean to have our elected representative sitting on the cross benches?

Can he still be effective?

Will his move affect the government process, or will we effectively have a hung parliament, and could Mr Hogan's decision in fact trigger an early election?

There has been a mixed reaction to his decision.

The Northern Star's online poll - which is still open so have your vote - so far indicates that 84 per cent of people support Mr Hogan moving to the cross benches.

But Labor's candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, has called for Mr Hogan to resign, and the Greens' Daniel Reid acknowledged the move was "pragmatic", he said it was "too little, too late".

On social media, as always, there have been critics.

Ken Smith wrote: "Doesn't Kevin Hogan understand he is part of the problem? He is the one in Government."

Helen McNiven posted: "When are the Nationals going to realise the only reason the Liberals want them is because they can't win enough seats to form a government in their own right? They are being used."

Robyn Spruce: "Good for you Kevin... even rats don't desert a sinking ship!"

