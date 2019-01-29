82 places a speed camera could be watching you

There are 82 locations across north eastern NSW where a mobile speed camera could be watching you.

YOU may be pretty sure you know where the fixed speed cameras are, but what about mobile speed cameras?

With your speed being watched at any one of almost 100 sites across north east NSW, it can be hard to know where they might be at any given time.

Transport for NSW say that's the point - mobile speed cameras are effective because their mobility makes them unpredictable, creating a general deterrence against speeding.

Mobile speed cameras operate state-wide and enforcement can be conducted at any time and on all types of roads.

The good news is that warning signs must be in place to tell motorists they are approaching an enforcement area, but if you're doing the right thing in the first place, you're sweet.

MOBILE SPEED CAMERA ZONES

Ballina

Alstonville, Tuckombil, Wollongbar - Rifle Range Rd, Teven Rd, Tuckombil Rd

Alstonville, Uralba, Wollongbar - Ballina Rd, Bruxner Highway, Bugden Ave, Lismore Rd, Main St

Ballina, Cumbalum, Tintenbar - Pacific Highway, Roseville Lane, Tamarind Drive

Ballina, West Ballina -Kerr St, River St, Tamarind Drive

Knockrow, Tintenbar - Kinvara Ridge Road, Pacific Highway

Lennox Head, Tintenbar - Ross Lane

Byron

Bangalow, Ewingsdale, McLeods Shoot, Newrybar, Tyagarah - Pacific Highway

Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, Wooyung, Yelgun -Pacific Motorway

Broken Head, Byron Bay, Suffolk Park - Broken Head Road

Broken Head, Lennox Head -Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay Rd

Broken Head, Newrybar - Broken Head Road, Midgen Flat Road

Mullumbimby - Coolamon Scenic Drive

Mullumbimby, Myocum - Argyle Street, Burringbar Street, Mullumbimby Road

Lismore

Blue Knob, Nimbin - Blue Knob Rd, Cullen St

Buckendoon, East Coraki, North Woodburn, Woodburn - Buckendoon School Lane, Forest Road, Wyrallah Road

Chilcotts Grass, Goonellabah, Rous, Tregeagle - Dalwood Rd, Rous Rd

Clunes, Eureka, Nashua - Lismore Road

Coffee Camp, Nimbin - Lismore Rd

East Coraki, Tucki Tucki, Tuckurimba - Wyrallah Rd

East Lismore, Girards Hill, Goonellabah, Lindendale, Lismore, Richmond Hill, South Lismore, Wollongbar - Alstonville Bypass, Ballina Road, Bruxner Highway, Elliott Road, Lismore Road

East Lismore, Girards Hill, Monaltrie, Wyrallah - Emily Street, Wyrallah Road

Modanville, North Lismore, Tullera - Dunoon Rd, Tweed St

South Lismore, Tuncester - Casino Street, Kyogle Road, Union Street

Tweed

Banora Point, Terranora - Terranora Rd

Banora Point, Tweed Heads South - Fraser Drive

Bogangar, Cabarita Beach - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way

Bogangar, Cabarita Beach, Hastings Point, Pottsville - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way

Bogangar, Casuarina, Chinderah, Cudgen, Kings Forest, Kingscliff - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way

Chillingham, Crystal Creek, Kynnumboon, Nobbys Creek, North Arm - Numinbah Rd

Chinderah - Numinbah Road Chinderah Chinderah Bay Drive

Clothiers Creek, Cudgera Creek, Round Mountain, Tanglewood - M1 Pacific Highway

Clothiers Creek, Duranbah, Eviron, Stotts Creek - M1 Pacific Highway

Condong, Eviron, South Murwillumbah - Tweed Valley Way

Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow, Wooyung - M1 Pacific Highway

Cudgera Creek, Sleepy Hollow - Pacific Highway

Fernvale, South Murwillumbah - Tweed Valley Way

Murwillumbah, Tygalgah - Tumbulgum Rd

Tumbulgum - Tweed Valley Way

Tweed Heads - Ducat St

Tweed Heads - Kennedy drive

Tweed Heads South - Dry Dock Rd

Tweed Heads West - Kennedy Drive

Richmond Valley

Banyabba, Camira, Casino, Coombell, Ellangowan, Leeville, Myrtle Ck, Rappville, Shannon Brook, Whiporie - Centre St, Summerland Way

Boorook, Drake, Drake Village, Sandy Hill, Tabulam - Bruxner Highway

Bungawalbin, Codrington, Coraki, Swan Bay, Woodburn - Casino-Coraki Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Woodburn-Coraki Road

Carrs Creek, Grafton, Junction Hill - Casino Road, Summerland Way, Turf Street

Casino, Clovass, Irvington, McKees Hill, South Gundurimba, Tomki - Bruxner Highway, Centre Street, Hare Street, Johnston Street

Casino, Codrington, Greenridge, Tatham - Casino-Coraki Road

Casino, Piora, Woodview - Bruxner Highway

Dalwood, Meerschaum Vale, Wardell - Bath Street, Carlisle Street, Wardell Road

Doonbah, Evans Head, Woodburn - Alfred Street, Wagner Street, Woodburn-Evans Head Road

Mummulgum, Piora - Bruxner Highway

New Italy- Pacific Highway

Pimlico, Wardell - Pacific Way

Grafton

Banyabba, Clifden, Dilkoon, Gurranang, Mountain View, Warragai Ck - Summerland Way

Chatsworth, Harwood, James Creek, Maclean - Pacific Highway

Clarenza, Swan Creek, Ulmarra - Pacific Highway

Grafton, South Grafton - Bent Street, Craig Street

Jacky Bulbin Flat - Pacific Highway

James Creek, Micalo Island, Palmers Channel, Palmers Island - Yamba Rd

Kyogle

Bean Creek, Bonalbo, Boomi Ck, Bottle Ck, Culmaran Ck, Joes Box, Muli Muli, Old Bonalbo, Sandilands, Tunglebung, Urbenville, Woodenbong - Beaury St, Clarence Way, Macpherson St, Tooloom St, Woodenbong Rd

Bentley, Fernside, Tuncester - Bentley Rd, Kyogle Rd

Bray Park, Byangum, Dum Dum, Murwillumbah - Kyogle

Cawongla, Fawcetts Plain, Kyogle, Lillian Rock, Little Back Creek, Mount Burrell, Wadeville - Kyogle Rd

Cedar Point, Kyogle -Summerland Way

Coffs

Bellingen, Fernmount, Raleigh - Hyde St, Waterfall Way

Bellingen, Thora -Waterfall Way

Boambee, Boambee East, Bonville, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley - Grafton Street, Mastracolas Road, Pacific Highway, Woolgoolga Road

Bonville, Bundagen, Raleigh, Repton, Valery - Pacific Highway

Coffs Harbour - Coramba Road, West High Street

Coffs Harbour, Toormina - Hogbin Drive

Macksville, Nambucca Heads, North Macksville - Cooper Street, Giinagay Way

Raleigh, Urunga - Giinagay Way

New England

Ben Lomond, Glen Innes, Glencoe, Llangothlin, Stonehenge - New England Highway

Bendemeer, Kentucky, Uralla - New England Highway

Bendemeer, Moonbi - New England Highway

Black Mountain, Guyra - New England Highway

Bolivia, Deepwater, Sandy Flat, Tenterfield - New England Highway, Rouse Street, Tenterfield Street

Deepwater, Dundee, Glen Innes, Yarrowford - Church Street, New England Highway

Jennings, Tarban, Tenterfield - Cowper Street, New England Highway, Phelhampton Crescent

Uralla - Bridge Street, New England Highway

Valla - Giinagay