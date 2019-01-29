82 places a speed camera could be watching you
YOU may be pretty sure you know where the fixed speed cameras are, but what about mobile speed cameras?
With your speed being watched at any one of almost 100 sites across north east NSW, it can be hard to know where they might be at any given time.
Transport for NSW say that's the point - mobile speed cameras are effective because their mobility makes them unpredictable, creating a general deterrence against speeding.
Mobile speed cameras operate state-wide and enforcement can be conducted at any time and on all types of roads.
The good news is that warning signs must be in place to tell motorists they are approaching an enforcement area, but if you're doing the right thing in the first place, you're sweet.
MOBILE SPEED CAMERA ZONES
Ballina
Alstonville, Tuckombil, Wollongbar - Rifle Range Rd, Teven Rd, Tuckombil Rd
Alstonville, Uralba, Wollongbar - Ballina Rd, Bruxner Highway, Bugden Ave, Lismore Rd, Main St
Ballina, Cumbalum, Tintenbar - Pacific Highway, Roseville Lane, Tamarind Drive
Ballina, West Ballina -Kerr St, River St, Tamarind Drive
Knockrow, Tintenbar - Kinvara Ridge Road, Pacific Highway
Lennox Head, Tintenbar - Ross Lane
Byron
Bangalow, Ewingsdale, McLeods Shoot, Newrybar, Tyagarah - Pacific Highway
Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, Wooyung, Yelgun -Pacific Motorway
Broken Head, Byron Bay, Suffolk Park - Broken Head Road
Broken Head, Lennox Head -Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay Rd
Broken Head, Newrybar - Broken Head Road, Midgen Flat Road
Mullumbimby - Coolamon Scenic Drive
Mullumbimby, Myocum - Argyle Street, Burringbar Street, Mullumbimby Road
Lismore
Blue Knob, Nimbin - Blue Knob Rd, Cullen St
Buckendoon, East Coraki, North Woodburn, Woodburn - Buckendoon School Lane, Forest Road, Wyrallah Road
Chilcotts Grass, Goonellabah, Rous, Tregeagle - Dalwood Rd, Rous Rd
Clunes, Eureka, Nashua - Lismore Road
Coffee Camp, Nimbin - Lismore Rd
East Coraki, Tucki Tucki, Tuckurimba - Wyrallah Rd
East Lismore, Girards Hill, Goonellabah, Lindendale, Lismore, Richmond Hill, South Lismore, Wollongbar - Alstonville Bypass, Ballina Road, Bruxner Highway, Elliott Road, Lismore Road
East Lismore, Girards Hill, Monaltrie, Wyrallah - Emily Street, Wyrallah Road
Modanville, North Lismore, Tullera - Dunoon Rd, Tweed St
South Lismore, Tuncester - Casino Street, Kyogle Road, Union Street
Tweed
Banora Point, Terranora - Terranora Rd
Banora Point, Tweed Heads South - Fraser Drive
Bogangar, Cabarita Beach - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way
Bogangar, Cabarita Beach, Hastings Point, Pottsville - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way
Bogangar, Casuarina, Chinderah, Cudgen, Kings Forest, Kingscliff - Tweed Coast Road, Tweed Coast Way
Chillingham, Crystal Creek, Kynnumboon, Nobbys Creek, North Arm - Numinbah Rd
Chinderah - Numinbah Road Chinderah Chinderah Bay Drive
Clothiers Creek, Cudgera Creek, Round Mountain, Tanglewood - M1 Pacific Highway
Clothiers Creek, Duranbah, Eviron, Stotts Creek - M1 Pacific Highway
Condong, Eviron, South Murwillumbah - Tweed Valley Way
Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow, Wooyung - M1 Pacific Highway
Cudgera Creek, Sleepy Hollow - Pacific Highway
Fernvale, South Murwillumbah - Tweed Valley Way
Murwillumbah, Tygalgah - Tumbulgum Rd
Tumbulgum - Tweed Valley Way
Tweed Heads - Ducat St
Tweed Heads - Kennedy drive
Tweed Heads South - Dry Dock Rd
Tweed Heads West - Kennedy Drive
Richmond Valley
Banyabba, Camira, Casino, Coombell, Ellangowan, Leeville, Myrtle Ck, Rappville, Shannon Brook, Whiporie - Centre St, Summerland Way
Boorook, Drake, Drake Village, Sandy Hill, Tabulam - Bruxner Highway
Bungawalbin, Codrington, Coraki, Swan Bay, Woodburn - Casino-Coraki Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Woodburn-Coraki Road
Carrs Creek, Grafton, Junction Hill - Casino Road, Summerland Way, Turf Street
Casino, Clovass, Irvington, McKees Hill, South Gundurimba, Tomki - Bruxner Highway, Centre Street, Hare Street, Johnston Street
Casino, Codrington, Greenridge, Tatham - Casino-Coraki Road
Casino, Piora, Woodview - Bruxner Highway
Dalwood, Meerschaum Vale, Wardell - Bath Street, Carlisle Street, Wardell Road
Doonbah, Evans Head, Woodburn - Alfred Street, Wagner Street, Woodburn-Evans Head Road
Mummulgum, Piora - Bruxner Highway
New Italy- Pacific Highway
Pimlico, Wardell - Pacific Way
Grafton
Banyabba, Clifden, Dilkoon, Gurranang, Mountain View, Warragai Ck - Summerland Way
Chatsworth, Harwood, James Creek, Maclean - Pacific Highway
Clarenza, Swan Creek, Ulmarra - Pacific Highway
Grafton, South Grafton - Bent Street, Craig Street
Jacky Bulbin Flat - Pacific Highway
James Creek, Micalo Island, Palmers Channel, Palmers Island - Yamba Rd
Kyogle
Bean Creek, Bonalbo, Boomi Ck, Bottle Ck, Culmaran Ck, Joes Box, Muli Muli, Old Bonalbo, Sandilands, Tunglebung, Urbenville, Woodenbong - Beaury St, Clarence Way, Macpherson St, Tooloom St, Woodenbong Rd
Bentley, Fernside, Tuncester - Bentley Rd, Kyogle Rd
Bray Park, Byangum, Dum Dum, Murwillumbah - Kyogle
Cawongla, Fawcetts Plain, Kyogle, Lillian Rock, Little Back Creek, Mount Burrell, Wadeville - Kyogle Rd
Cedar Point, Kyogle -Summerland Way
Coffs
Bellingen, Fernmount, Raleigh - Hyde St, Waterfall Way
Bellingen, Thora -Waterfall Way
Boambee, Boambee East, Bonville, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley - Grafton Street, Mastracolas Road, Pacific Highway, Woolgoolga Road
Bonville, Bundagen, Raleigh, Repton, Valery - Pacific Highway
Coffs Harbour - Coramba Road, West High Street
Coffs Harbour, Toormina - Hogbin Drive
Macksville, Nambucca Heads, North Macksville - Cooper Street, Giinagay Way
Raleigh, Urunga - Giinagay Way
New England
Ben Lomond, Glen Innes, Glencoe, Llangothlin, Stonehenge - New England Highway
Bendemeer, Kentucky, Uralla - New England Highway
Bendemeer, Moonbi - New England Highway
Black Mountain, Guyra - New England Highway
Bolivia, Deepwater, Sandy Flat, Tenterfield - New England Highway, Rouse Street, Tenterfield Street
Deepwater, Dundee, Glen Innes, Yarrowford - Church Street, New England Highway
Jennings, Tarban, Tenterfield - Cowper Street, New England Highway, Phelhampton Crescent
Uralla - Bridge Street, New England Highway
Valla - Giinagay