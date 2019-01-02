$800,000 redevelopment planned for Lismore preschool

Plans have been lodged for changes to Lismore Preschool.

PLANS for an $800,000 redevelopment of a Northern Rivers child care facility have been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The major upgrades to Lismore Preschool in Brewster St would involve the demolition of some buildings to make way for a new, two-storey facility that would cater for extra children.

According to documents lodged with the council by planners Newton Denny Chapelle, demolition works are due to take place in January 2019.

"Following the March 2017 flood event, the Lismore Preschool was granted government funding to enable the upgrading of the existing campus involving the provision of a flood storage area,” the report states.

"The alterations and additions also provide for a more contemporary education facility.”

A development application has already been approved by the council for the demolition works.

Plans for the new purpose-built preschool include a reception area, classroom, two meetings rooms, disabled bathroom and children's toilets, laundry and storeroom.

There would also be a flood storage area and additional mezzanine level.

A kitchenette would be used for "ad hoc educational experiences only”, with parents to provide pre-packed meals for their children.

"The proposal seeks to expand the existing Lismore Preschool facility,” the report states.

"The centre currently operates with a maximum capacity of 54 children, and a staff rate of 1:10 requiring a minimum of six employees.

"Following construction of the new building, the maximum number of children permitted onsite is proposed to increase to 70, with an additional one employee based on the 1:10 ratio.

"Therefore the proposal will generate an additional 16 children and one employee.

"The centre will continue to operate Monday to Friday between the hours of 7.30am until 4pm.”