$800,000 clubhouse, pro-shop planned for golf course

Artist impression of the plans for a new clubhouse and pro shop at the Teven Valley Golf Course. Beach Architects

ONE of the Northern Rivers' most popular golf courses could soon have a new clubhouse and pro shop, if the $800,000 project is approved.

A development application for the work at the Teven Valley Golf Course was lodged with Ballina Shire Council this month.

The boutique nine-hole course is located on Eltham Rd at Teven, in the Ballina hinterland.

Set in a remnant rainforest, it is a challenging course for golfers and has been described as a "slice of paradise” and the "prettiest little golf course on the North Coast”.

However the course currently does not have a clubhouse.

The development application for the new building also includes the replacement of the existing pro shop, which would be turned into storage space.

In documents lodged with the council this month, planners Ardill Payne and Partners the new clubhouse will include a bar, kitchen, covered seating area and toilets.

"The building is single story and... is oriented to the east over the fairways and greens with an outdoor undercover area and bar area being provided to maximise the views and natural sunlight,” the report states.

"The external areas immediately surrounding the new clubhouse will be landscaped and provided with awnings for weather protection, buggy ramps and retaining walls.

"The existing pro shop will be converted and used for storage associated with the recreational facility.”

The hours of operation would not change once the new clubhouse opened - it will open from 7am until 6pm Monday to Sunday for golf play and pro shop, and 7am until 6pm Monday and Sunday for breakfast, lunch and refreshments.

No dinner service is being proposed in the DA.

The development application is currently being assessed by Ballina Shire Council staff.