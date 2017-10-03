$80,000 to improve the Richmond Catchment

The project aim is to improve water quality and native vegetation on the lower Richmond catchment.

THREE Northern Rivers local councils have established a partnership with North Coast Local Land Services to save the Richmond River.

Lismore, Ballina and Richmond Valley are seeking a qualified service provider to deliver an on year project that will undertake on-ground works to achieve sustainable and productive agricultural outcomes.

It is said it will also contribute to the improvement of water quality and enhancement of native vegetation in the lower Richmond Catchment.

According to Senior Land Services Officer Jai Sleeman the project will implement key management actions from the Richmond River Coastal Zone Management Plan across the three local government areas.

It will focus on:

riparian zone management,

erosion control,

vegetation management and

floodplain infrastructure management, such as modification of floodgates and placement of drainage structures to improved soil hydrology

A budget totalling $80,000 is available to the successful applicant from funding provided by the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, the NSW Government's Catchment Action NSW and Office of Environment and Heritage's Coastal Zone Management Plan Implementation funding.

Those wishing to apply should visit the North Coast Local Land Services website to see the grant specifications and submit an application form via email to contracts@northcoast.lls.nsw.gov.au.

Applications close on Friday, October 20.

For more information contact Jai at jai.sleeman@lls.nsw.gov.au.