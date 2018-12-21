$80,000 found in 'stoned' man's car

Matthew James Ivan has faced court over charges relating to an alleged drug syndicate.

A DRUG syndicate driver grabbed a police officer's attention when he left his valuables on the roof of a hire car.

Modanville man Matthew James Ivan, 27, began driving south on the Pacific Highway at Karuah in the Hunter region on March 5 when police saw he'd left a wallet, mobile phone and bottle on the roof of the blue Holden Commodore.

According to court documents, police saw the wallet fall to the ground, revealing a large sum of money.

Police stopped and searched Ivan, and found there was $2000 in his wallet and a large amount of money in his car, together totalling $80,480.

Ivan told police the money was his "inheritance” and that he was travelling to Sydney for "classes in soliciting”, the court documents said.

He later admitted to being "a little stoned” at the time.

Police have alleged Ivan was the driver of a prison-supplying drug syndicate, of which 26-year-old Corey Magee - who is facing a large amount drug supply charges - is the alleged kingpin.

Ivan appeared downcast when he sat behind solicitor Jim Fuggle in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

He has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group activity and one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime and is facing other charges also involving the proceeds of crime, for which he has not entered a plea.

When he returns to court on February 5, Ivan will be sentenced for drug-driving, four counts of drug possession and a knife offence.

Mr Fuggle told the court a sentencing assessment report had been ordered, but his client had suffered a "mental health crisis”.

"He's not engaged in any meaningful way with our office and he's not engaged with Corrections,” Mr Fuggle said.

He asked Magistrate David Heilpern to give Ivan a chance to "rectify this issue” so he could be sentenced in the new year.

"I think it would be appropriate for him to continue to be on bail... to facilitate the preparation of the report,” Mr Fuggle said.

Mr Heilpern said without a report that suggested "any option other than jail”, Ivan would be locked up.

He urged Ivan to co-operate with Corrective Services.

"When they say jump, you go "how high?”,” he said.

"You just need to give this the absolute priority, otherwise you go to jail and that would not be good for your mental health.”