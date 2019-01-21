80,000 bricks and six months: History of amazing Lego castle

LEGO CASTLE: The giant castle made over 80,00 pieces is replicated from the most visited castle in the world - Neuschwanstein Castle.

AN UNCANNY replica of one of the world's most visited castle's, Neuschwanstein Castle, built from Lego blew the minds of guests attending the first ever Lego exhibition in Ballina.

Brick Events hosted 3,000 people at the Ballina RSL on Saturday to celebrate and play with Lego.

20 exhibitors from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast displayed their own creations with one exhibitor, Andrew Tuppen from the Gold Coast, bringing a whole town and a structure that took six months and 80,000 bricks to make.

"I've played with Lego since I was a kid. It's a nice thing to do with my own children,” Mr. Tuppen said.

"There's huge satisfaction in building something and then with the show people come and see your Lego and they love it.”

Mr Tuppen's town inspired by architecture from Germany, Switzerland and San Francisco comprised of 100 buildings, as well as trains, tracks, people and streets.

"I love architecture, I love the way cities are defined by the way the buildings look. Each building can take an afternoon...The bigger it is, the easier it is to make it look real, the smaller it is the harder it is.”

"You can build anything out of Lego if you have enough bricks. Anything.”

Brick Events started five years ago when event coordinator Ken Wilson decided with four others to showcase their own displays to the community.

The size of the events and number of fans attending has been growing ever since.

"I treat it as a way to unwind, relax, put the worries of the day behind you and forget about work and the events allow parents and kids to come along and build something. I get a sense of achievement out of seeing something finished,” Mr. Wilson said.

The full day event gave guests the opportunity to get hands on and build with Lego as well as provided sold out VIP Tours to explain building techniques in finer detail.