$8000 grant will help fit-out Ballina's newest gym

BALLINA surf club members will soon have access to a brand new, fully fitted gym thanks to a grant from the State Government.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, at the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club.

The club's new storage shed and gymnasium is currently under construction.

Once it is built, the club will be able to use the $8962 grant to buy equipment for the gym.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club President Mario van Eck and members of the surf club.

Mr Franklin said the surf club was a "wonderful facility for the Ballina community".

"I am thrilled that we can provide more support for our surf lifesavers," he said.

"In recent years we have seen the club undergo significant improvements as part of their masterplan.

"It is exciting to see the construction of the new storage facility and gymnasium are currently under way.

"When this construction is complete, we want to ensure that the club members and particularly the surf lifesavers can maximise the new facilities."

The funding will allow the club to purchase a cable machine, a water resistance rowing machine, a spin bike, exercise bike, treadmill, leg press, dumbbell set and sports bench.

"Our surf lifesavers work tirelessly each day, and are often pushed to their physical limits," Mr Franklin said.

"This equipment will help surf lifesavers maintain the necessary physical fitness for the job."