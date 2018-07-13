Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

$8000 grant will help fit-out Ballina's newest gym

12th Jul 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA surf club members will soon have access to a brand new, fully fitted gym thanks to a grant from the State Government.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, at the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club.

The club's new storage shed and gymnasium is currently under construction.

Once it is built, the club will be able to use the $8962 grant to buy equipment for the gym.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club President Mario van Eck and members of the surf club.
Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club President Mario van Eck and members of the surf club.

Mr Franklin said the surf club was a "wonderful facility for the Ballina community".

"I am thrilled that we can provide more support for our surf lifesavers," he said.

"In recent years we have seen the club undergo significant improvements as part of their masterplan.

"It is exciting to see the construction of the new storage facility and gymnasium are currently under way.

"When this construction is complete, we want to ensure that the club members and particularly the surf lifesavers can maximise the new facilities."

The funding will allow the club to purchase a cable machine, a water resistance rowing machine, a spin bike, exercise bike, treadmill, leg press, dumbbell set and sports bench.

"Our surf lifesavers work tirelessly each day, and are often pushed to their physical limits," Mr Franklin said.

"This equipment will help surf lifesavers maintain the necessary physical fitness for the job."

ballina ballina lighthouse-lismore slsc ben franklin gym surf life saving
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'This plant changed my life'

    premium_icon 'This plant changed my life'

    Health A BALLINA man is calling on the medical and scientific communities to research a herb he says cured his diabetes

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Health Support 16-year-old Shari Rose's rare cancer battle

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    premium_icon Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    Business Bringing authentic Italian food onto Australian dinner tables

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    premium_icon 'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    Offbeat It wasn't her usual find on her morning beach walk

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners