800 runners charge the lighthouse for charity

The 13th annual Byron Bay Lighthouse Run, supporting The Mullumbimby and Districts Neighbourhood Centre's "Women's Resource Service" on Sunday. Amber Gibson

'EVERYONE is out their sweating it up, smiling and having a good time but running for a cause,' Lisa Parkes said yesterday.

The organiser of the Byron Bay Lighthouse was joined by 800 runners at Clarks beach for the 13th running of the event.

They gthered to run 10km up to Byron Bay's iconic lighthouse to raise funds for mental health and domestic violence organisations Headspace and the Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre.

Ms Parkes said the event have 'evolved hugely' and raises $50,000-$60,000 per year for charity.

"I started with 150 people in year one building scaffolding with head torches on at 2am in the morning, trying to get it started.”

Paul Tierney, winner of the 10km male opens said he was surprised to win and finished the race in under 40 minutes.

"I went out with the young boys and chased the young fellas up over the hill and I thought that will be the last I see of them and it was the other way around,” Mr Tierney said.

"It's a real thrill, I don't win much.”

Mr Tierney from the Gold Coast, 45, has been running since he was 13 and competed in Sydney's 42km marathon in September running 140kms each week to prepare for the event.

"It keeps my alive and it's my stress relief and on days like today is really pays off.”