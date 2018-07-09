Menu
SAD DAY: Thomas George MP read the eulogy for the late Col Sullivan at St Mary's Catholic Church in Casino.
800 people attend emotional funeral for former mayor

by Susanna Freymark
9th Jul 2018 6:25 AM
BRUXNER Highway traffic was halted as a drummer and bagpiper led the procession with the hearse carrying Col Sullivan through Casino.

People who loved and worked with Mr Sullivan made a guard of honour outside St Mary's Catholic Church as his casket left the church.

 

Former councillor Shirley Wheatley read the children's tributes to Col Sullivan.
Father Peter Slack said in his sermon that "the little boy who grew up in Stratheden would never have imagined a gathering like this."

The list of Mr Sullivan's political and community achievements were vast yet it was a story about Vegemite that undid the 800-strong crowd of mourners. Former Richmond Valley councillor and family friend Shirley Wheatley read tributes from the Sullivan family including the grandchildren.

"Pop would fall asleep watching the tennis," Ms Wheatley relayed granddaughter Tash's story.

"And he hated vegemite. I smeared some under his nose. He'd wake up and chase me."

 

Vale Col Sullivan: 1940-2018
Member for Lismore Thomas George read the eulogy about Mr Sullivan's political stints in three different councils before amalgamation, including Tomki Shire Council. Mr Sullivan was proud of being the fourth in the line of Sullivans to become mayor, Mr George said.

Dorothy Sullivan's poem said it all: Life has gone on without you you but it will never be the same.

Mr Sullivan's greatest legacy is the respect and generosity he gave for others and how much he was loved.

Col Sullivan is survived by his wife Dorothy and three children Geoff, Janelle and Gail and five grandchildren.

