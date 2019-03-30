800 firefighters helped with flood clean up

FIREFIGHTERS AT FLOODS: Jeremy Stubbs from NSW Fire & Rescue directs the Swiftwater teams who are preparing to enter the floodwaters of the Lismore CBD.

FIREFIGHTERS AT FLOODS: Jeremy Stubbs from NSW Fire & Rescue directs the Swiftwater teams who are preparing to enter the floodwaters of the Lismore CBD. Alison Paterson

FIREFIGHTERS were an integral element to the clean-up across the Northern Rivers after the 2017 flood.

Fire & Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Lewis said his organisation was there to support the SES who were the combat agency for the event.

"FRNSW's operational commitment commenced on March 30 and 31 and concluded on April 13,” he said.

"Whilst the 2017 Cyclone Debbie is synonymous with the 'Lismore Flood', it's important to realise the weather event impacted across most of the Northern Rivers area and led to natural disaster declarations across six local government areas of Lismore, Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle and Richmond Valley.

"As such FRNSW commitment extended across these six LGAs.

"Aside from the Sydney hail storms, I understand that this event was our largest response commitment in our history.

"Approximately 750 FRNSW staff were deployed in total, with an average per day of 132 staff in the field each day.

"Our operational commitment each days was made up of four separate Strike teams (with) 16 fire engines.”

Insp Lewis said FRNSW also deployed 22 teams of Rapid Damage Assessment experts with expertise in Hazmat and Urban Search and Rescue.

He said they provided vital information on damage across the entire area.

"The work undertaken by these teams is what actually advises government of the damage impact that then allows the emergency funds to be released in the right areas, to ensure the community can recovery ASAP.”

Insp Lewis said FRNSW's staffing commitment over the 12 days was approximately 800 which included support staff to firefighters engaged in the field.

"Whilst our operational commitment ended on April 13, 2017, we've continued to contribute on the many recovery committees formed since the flood of which some are ongoing,” he said.

"I'm extremely proud of all the work undertaken by FRNSW staff, despite our large commitment to the event, we were still able to maintain normal operations to ensure fire coverage across all of our fire districts in the Northern Rivers.”

From a Rural Fire Service perspective, Northern Zone Inspector Michael Brett said he was pleased that his organisation proved they were able to act quickly and decisively when required.

"From our (post-event) debrief some good things which came out included we showed we could mobilise resources to support the SES as required,” he said.

"We also showed we have a very good capability and we can get in to work with the community.

"The RFS also showed the base camp scenario we had at Wollongbar was a success and we would do this again.”

Insp Brett said from the broader emergency management structure the RFS revealed changes needed to be made as far as their access into flooded area to aid with recovery.

He said balancing the ability to help people clean up and recover their businesses and homes had to be balanced against the risk of injury or worse for firefighters and residents.

"While it was easier to get into town as floodwater receded in order to wash it down, there were delays and if and when it happens again, better systems need to be in place to make this happen,” he said.

"We were frustrated as the town was under lock-down but business owners were trying to get in to clean out their spaces, but we had to balance the risk as when the CBD was a no-go zone because of potential hazards.

"But at the end of the day we are equipped and ready and help our sister agency the SES when they need it.”