80 rooms fully refurbished at Lismore TAFE

The Lismore TAFE, which is celebrating 90 years, had its official reopening today. Marc Stapelberg

TAFE NSW Lismore is celebrating the completion of flood restoration works with a special community event today.

More than 80 rooms, furniture and valuable hands-on learning equipment were damaged during the catastrophic flood event in 2017.

It has all been fully restored or replaced in readiness for students commencing or continuing study in semester two.

TAFE NSW regional general manager, Susie George, said: "We have worked collaboratively with key community stakeholders to ensure that students have been accommodated throughout the restoration process.”

"Thanks to Southern Cross University, Northern Rivers Conservatorium and St Vincent's Hospital, we have ensured that our students' learning outcomes have remained unaffected.”

The celebration will also commemorate the 90th anniversary of the construction of the Lismore Trade School in 1918.

The first course that was delivered in the facility was fashion design, which is still taught at TAFE NSW Lismore today.