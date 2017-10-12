80% of people won't be able to afford comfortable retirement

Are you planning for your retirement?

kenteegardin

MORE than 80% of Australians could fall short when it comes to being able to afford a comfortable retirement, new research has revealed.

The research, from Griffith University and leading financial education service No More Practice Education, was released this week.

It found that in 26 years, when most of Gen X will be retired or in the process of retiring, people will need a bank balance of $2-$3.98 million for a "comfortable self-funded retirement".

Finance industry leader and founder of No More Practice Education, Vanessa Stoykov, has created a new series designed to help people make smart financial decisions.

The six episode series, Learn from the Money Masters, will launch on Saturday at 12.30pm on Channel 9.

Viewers will be able to learn from industry experts about how to make the most of their investments.

Vanessa says,

"Although these numbers highlight the 'worst case' situation, preparing for this low growth scenario is essential because it's been occurring in countries like Japan for the past two decades, so there is nothing to say it won't happen to us too," Ms Stoykov said.

"Through decades of experience in the wealth creation space I've learnt that to truly grow long term wealth, people need to 'unlearn' everything they think they know about money.

"I can wholeheartedly relate to why people get overwhelmed when it comes to thinking about their retirement funds.

"For most people retirement seems like forever, or not something they are going to be able to do.

"The good news is that reinvention is the new retirement, and it's entirely possible for Generation X and Y to achieve their goals."

Tips on how to get started:

1. Acknowledge bad habits. Take an online self-assessment questionnaire will help determine exactly what you need to unlearn about money.

2. Focus more on the long term, rather than short term goals. It's important to think about and make a list of your long-term future goals and ambitions so you have something to work towards.

3. Stop placing too much value on materialistic items.

4. Change what you believe. Many people fail because they are too trusting in what they learned from their parents and upbringing.

5. Be prepared to take action. Even if you follow all of the above steps, often the hardest thing to commit to is actually doing something to change your situation.