The LNP have promised almost 100 new police officers for the Gold Coast in the wake of a Surfers Paradise stabbing death.
Crime

80 new police officers promised after stabbing

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Sep 2020 2:31 PM
ALMOST 100 new police officers have been promised for the Gold Coast by LNP leader Deb Frecklington - but it's unclear just where they'll come from.

The Opposition Leader announced 80 new police officers for the city over the next four years, in the wake of Wednesday night's fatal stabbing of a Beenleigh father.

The LNP has promised 80 new police officers for the northern Gold Coast. Picture: Alex Coppel.
The LNP has promised 80 new police officers for the northern Gold Coast. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Raymond Harris was allegedly stabbed in the torso outside the Surfers Paradise Beer Garden in the heart of the tourist hub.

Ms Frecklington on Thursday morning said if elected Premier she would put more police "boots on the ground" in the city's north.

"What that actually means is 40 dedicated officers for the new Pimpama Police Station.

"We need to stop the revolving door of crime.

"In relation to (the stabbing) last night, my condolences go out to the family and I'm sure the police are doing everything they can.

"If I was Premier I would resource the police properly and give them the laws they've been screaming out for."

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Photo: Stuart Fast
State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Photo: Stuart Fast

But she sidestepped questions about whether the 80 officers would be sourced from new recruits or taken from existing areas.

"Of course we need to always continue to recruit more, but that's an operational matter for the (Police Commissioner)," she said.

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as 80 new police officers promised for Coast after stabbing

