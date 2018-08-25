80 jobs up for grabs at new fast food restaurant

MATURE aged job seekers or parents who are looking to return back to the workforce are encouraged to apply for a position at Ipswich's newest McDonald's restaurant.

Between 70-80 jobs are on offer for the fast-food store which is currently under construction in Camira next to the roundabout on old Logan Rd, Nev Smith Dr and Springfield Pkwy.

The building stage has been moving quickly, with the frame for the roof and the walls already up.

OPENING SOON: Lisa Mackintosh at the site of the new Camira McDonald's. Ashleigh Howarth

"This new restaurant in Camira will make me one of the largest employers in the region, with more than 300 people employed by me," she said.

"Job applications are now open and all you need to do is to go to the McDonald's website. You click on join the team and search for the store where you want to apply for.

"In particular, we are looking for mature aged workers and mums with kids who are looking to return back to work.

"We have a lot of young people who have applied, which is great, but we do need that balance.

"With the restaurant being open 24 hours, we will also need overnight staff.

"We are doing some bulk hiring over weekend but we will also be doing more hiring in the next couple of weeks."

A look at the new alphabet décor which will fit out the Camira McDonald's. Contributed

This restaurant will be the first in the country to install the new alphabet decor inside. It will also feature a dual lane drive through, a double story playground and a party room.

Ms Mackintosh hopes to have their grand opening by the end of October.

"All the equipment has been ordered, it's now just a matter of getting the build finished," she said.

It's a great business opportunity and a good opportunity to get more sponsorship for the community.

"We sponsor the rugby in the field opposite the new restaurant and with so many other things happening in Springfield, I'm very excited to be opening this new store."

Located next to the store will also be a 7-11 petrol station.