8 trains a day is the 'big picture' for Northern Rivers

Northern Rivers Railway Action Group protest at Murwillumbah.
THE Northern Rivers Railway Action Group is hosting a forum next week in a bid to "engage communities" and protect the rail corridor.

The group's spokesperson, Beth Shelley, said it was important to have a meeting "given the Tweed Shire Council has once again resubmitted their Rail Trail proposal for funding to the Federal Government".

"We believe we need to engage the communities of Murwillumbah and the Tweed in helping to protect the rail corridor," she said.

"If the Rail Trail legislation gets through parliament it means the whole rail corridor will become crown land and other parts of the corridor can be sold or leased to developers.

"It will mean the end of the railway.

Ms Shelley said next week's forum was an opportunity to discuss transport options for the future.

"An eight train a day commuter rail service that extends to the Tweed and Gold Coast is the big picture for this region," she said.

"Connecting cycleways with rail and buses to develop an integrated plan to get cars off the road will cut transport emissions and deliver real transport and ecotourism outcomes for all people."

NRRAG's forum will be held at the Murwillumbah Community Centre at 6pm on Monday, September 25.

Speakers will include Tweed Mayor Katie Milne, NSW Greens Transport spokesperson Dr Mehreen Faruqi and NRRAG member Geoff Reid.

NRRAG will also show their film, Bringing Trains back to the Northern Rivers, followed by a Q&A session.

