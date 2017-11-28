8 positions vacant on the Northern Rivers now

Jobs available include an electrician, chef, manager and more

WE HAVE scoured what jobs are available here on the Northern Rivers, so if you want to change or find your career, keep reading.

1. Region Office Manager - Scouts Australia

If you are passionate about supporting scouting on the North Coast you could right for this job.

Located at Alstonville. Visit www.nsw.scounts.com.au/about/about-us/positions-vacant for more information and to apply.

2. Massage therapist

Must have a diploma of remedial massage and at least two years experience.

Located in Goonellabah

Email besteducationandmigration@gmail.com

3. Chef

Fun, family environment for a creative, confident chef.

Send relevant details to bushtheatrecafe@gmail.com or ring 0406 194 726.

4. Outside School Hours Care Coordinator

Working for Byron Shire Council

Visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au/employment for more information and to apply.

5. Electrician

The Northern Co-operative Meat Company Ltd is seeking an experienced electrician for its pork processing facility at Booyong.

Send written applications to hr@cassino.com.au

6. Pipelayers/Assistants

Experience in large scale civil drainage works with minimum 4 years experience required.

Ballina to Yamba area.

Call (07) 3382 6120 or send resume to ron@mpcq.com.au

7. Casual truck driver

Tipper experience and white card essential. Must have roadranger experience.

Apply by text only to 0427 662 876.

8. Restaurant manager

Full-time position. You can email your resume to mintindian@yahoo.com

