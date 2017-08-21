8 positions currently available on Northern Rivers

Could you take on the role of an orchard coordinator?

LOOKING for a change or need a different direction in the career stakes, may only take a few minutes.

There may be the ideal job here waiting for you to apply.

1. Orchard Coordinator

If you have a degree in farm management and can work at meeting demands of local and international markets, this may be the career for you.

Send application and resume to mack@andersonhorticulture.com.au

2. Registered Nurse

Permanent part time, 56 hours fortnightly working for The Whiddon Group in Kyogle.

Visit www.whiddon.com.au to apply or find out more information or contact Melissa Dunkley, Deputy Director Care Services on 6661 2300.

3. Restaurant Manager

Located in Ballina applicants must have suitable qualifications in management. Prior knowledged preferred.

Send resume to danny122expressobar@hotmail.com

4. Cook

Must have an adequate qualification as a cook. $54,000 plus super.

To appy to Federal Doma Cafe ring 6688 4711 or 0401 834 238 and ask for Takashi.

5. Casual truck driver

Tipper experience and white card essential. Minimum HR licence.

Must have Roadranger experience.

Apply by text only 0427 662876.

6. Architectural draftsperson

Full time four a boutique architecture firm.

Must have at least a diploma level qualification or at least 3 years experience in similar role.

Send CV to jrmckay@live.com.au

7. Hairdresser

Part-time qualified hairdresser to join boutique salon in Byron Bay.

Contact Jarrah on 0406 610148 or email resume to jarrah@jarrhhustlerhair.com

8. Labourer

Needed for bridge construction with Kyogle Council.

For more details contact council's website at www.kyogle.nsw.gov.au or ring 6632 1611.